MAINGEAR Releases 2024 Preconfigured MG-1 Gaming PCs and Unveils New Ruby and Boosted System Configurations

Available with 14th Gen Intel Core or AMD RYZEN 7 CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs, the MG-1 continues to set the standard for gaming performance

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAINGEAR , the leader in premium-quality, high-performance gaming PCs, announces its 2024 preconfigured MG-1 gaming PCs, featuring the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series SUPER GPUs. Designed to redefine the gaming experience, these newly announced pre-configured systems, starting at $1,199, offer enhanced performance, diverse options, more memory, larger SSD capacities, and can be had with Windows 11 Pro.

"Refreshing the MG-1 Series to feature the latest gaming hardware and components represents our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences. With the latest Intel & AMD processors, NVIDIA GPUs, including the new SUPERs, and a broader range of options in the MG-1, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard for gaming excellence." — Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR.

The MG-1 Series features a range of configurations to cater to every gamer's preferences. The Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Legendary, and Ultimate, configurations continue from last year, but with updated 14th generation Intel Core processors, spanning from i5 to i9, and new RTX 40-series GPUs, ranging from the value-packed 4060 to the incredibly powerful 4090.

Adding another new dimension to the lineup for 2024 is the Ruby configuration. These unique gaming PCs include AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors, providing gamers with a fresh alternative, and feature MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI DDR5 motherboards, MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO cooling systems, and RTX 4070 SUPER GPUs.

New for 2024, MAINGEAR introduces "Boosted" configurations, including the Gold Boost, Platinum Boost, Ruby Boost, Diamond Boost, Legendary Boost, and Ultimate Boost, which offer twice the amount of memory and SSD capacity as their non-boosted variant. Targeting the prosumer gamer market, "Boosted" configurations are pre-loaded with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro.

Preconfigured MG-1 systems can be ordered as standard or as a shroud edition, which adds two custom shroud-designed front panels. Furthermore, these configurations are also available as MAINGEAR's popular North Series PCs. All 2024 preconfigured MG-1 gaming PCs are now available at www.maingear.com , bringing next-gen gaming to enthusiasts and gamers worldwide.

Like all MAINGEAR gaming PCs, every component in each preconfigured system is handpicked and thoroughly tested for maximum compatibility, reliability, and performance. All MAINGEAR PCs are assembled by MAINGEAR builders in Warren, New Jersey, and undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance checks to uphold MAINGEAR's unparalleled dedication to excellence. Standing behind their products, every MAINGEAR PC is backed by a standard one-year warranty (upgradable to three years) and lifetime access to MAINGEAR's award-winning technical support.

For more information about MAINGEAR, or to order a preconfigured MG-1 system, visit www.maingear.com .

Preconfigured MG-1 System Options:

Silver ($1,199 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Power: 650 Watt PSU

Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Gold ($1,349 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Power: 650 Watt PSU

Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Gold Boosted ($1,549 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F

Cooling: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black

RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Power: 650 Watt PSU

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Platinum ($1,749 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x8GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Platinum Boosted ($1,949 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i5-14600K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

RAM: 32GB DDR4 3600MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

Power: MSI 650W G

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Ruby ($1,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI

CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

RAM: 16GB DDR5 5200MT/s (2x8GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 1TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Ruby Boosted ($2,249 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI X670E GAMING PLUS WIFI

CPU: AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 280mm AIO

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Diamond ($2,499 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Diamond Boosted ($2,849 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Legendary ($2,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Legendary Boosted($3,349 MSRP)

Motherboard: MSI PRO Z790-A WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Power: 850 Watt PSU

Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Ultimate ($3,999 MSRP)

Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Power: 1200 Watt PSU

Storage: 2TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Home

Ultimate Boosted($4,349 MSRP)

Motherboard: ASRock Phantom Gaming Z790 Nova WIFI

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900K

Cooling: MAINGEAR EPIC 360mm AIO

RAM: 64GB DDR5 6000MT/s (2x32GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Power: 1200 Watt PSU

Storage: 4TB Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

About MAINGEAR:

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming and workstation PCs. With a passion for building the best computers, MAINGEAR continues to set the standard and drive innovation within the industry. MAINGEAR's mission is to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Note: Product specifications and offerings may be subject to change. All trademarks, service marks, or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

