Mainscape, Inc. Announces Profit-Sharing Bonus for All Employees

FISHERS, Ind., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainscape, Inc, a leading provider of Landscape Maintenance and Snow Removal Management, is pleased to announce that the organization has rewarded every full-time employee with a profit-sharing bonus in December of 2024. This decision underscores the company's commitment to fulfilling the Mission established by Mainscape Founder, Dave Mazanowski, "to create a company that people think of as their own, where they can control their own destiny, create a great family life, and make a positive impact on their communities."

"At Mainscape we understand that our employees are the driving force behind our success," said Nate Hyde, President of Mainscape, Inc. "This profit-sharing bonus is our way of expressing gratitude for the teams' continuous efforts and contribution to the company's outstanding performance. We believe that when our employees prosper, the company will as well. Adding this profit-sharing bonus to our other employee focused initiatives is aligned with our Core Values and Mission."

This initiative is part of Mainscape's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment where employees are valued and rewarded for their contributions to the company's success.

Mainscape, Inc. has experienced significant growth this year, driven by an impressive performance in Operations, creating this opportunity. The decision to share profits with employees comes as part of the company's goal to ensure continued success and create long-term opportunities for all team members.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished as a company, and this bonus is just one way we can give back to our hardworking employees who make that success possible," said Hyde.

Mainscape, Inc. remains committed to investing in its workforce, fostering a culture of teamwork and collaboration, and providing opportunities for growth and development across all levels of the organization.

SOURCE Mainscape, Inc.