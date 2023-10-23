MainStreaming recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Edge Computing report

MILAN, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreaming, the Intelligent Media Delivery Company, proudly announces its recognition in the esteemed 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Edge Computing report, published in August.

The image describes MainStreaming being named as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Edge Computing report.
Gartner's report points out, "Edge computing deployments are growing in every vertical industry for a broad range of use cases. Diversity continues to be the rule in edge computing, with specific use cases and industry requirements driving solution architectures. This often results in first-of-a kind solutions, with unique industry-specific customization. While diversity is keeping technologies (and standards) from maturing quickly, there are key technology gaps that innovative vendors are filling." 

"Being named a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2023 Edge Computing report is significant for us." stated Antonio Corrado, CEO at MainStreaming. "Earning the Cool Vendor title underscores our commitment and prowess in the realm of edge computing. Our advanced Video Edge technology meets customers' goals: viewer satisfaction, reduced churn, and profitability."

MainStreaming's proprietary Video Edge technology has been optimized for broadcast-grade live and VOD streaming at scale, catering to broadcasters, OTT providers, and the media and entertainment industry. Its Intelligent Media Delivery Platform incorporates Edge Computing applications, such as watermarking, machine learning, and tokenization, to enhance viewer personalization and combat piracy through traffic analysis. Established in 2016, MainStreaming has designed its proprietary Edge Video Delivery Network from the ground up and is trusted by leading streaming players, including DAZN, Sky, Rai, and ERT, to address their streaming needs.

"Our excellence in on-demand and live video delivery technology is validated by our clients' success in guaranteeing best-in-class performance for their end users." commented Sergio Carulli, CIO at MainStreaming. "We can scale services rapidly for streamers' large live audiences and maintain high quality video streams to viewers even under the most demanding conditions through our distributed intelligence architecture and our real time distribution flows analysis."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Edge Computing, 24 August 2023. GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MainStreaming
MainStreaming is an Intelligent Media Delivery Company that empowers enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the video distribution process. 
Its solution improves network efficiency, delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a tangible financial and environmental ROI.

