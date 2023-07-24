MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for 2nd Quarter 2023

News provided by

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Net Interest Margin Continues to Outperform

FAIRFAX, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in line with expectations. This represents a 17.1% increase from the year-earlier second quarter.

Performance through the first half of 2023 remains very strong (returns are annualized):

Continue Reading

Return on average assets:

1.60 %

Return on average equity:

14.87 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent):

4.45 %

Efficiency ratio:

53.48 %

Allowance for credit losses:

1.04 %

Liquidity coverage ratio:

124 %

Core deposit ratio:

74 %

FDIC insured deposits / total deposits:

76 %

Net charge-offs:

$0

Earnings per common share:

$1.86

Tangible book value per common share:

$22.73

"The MainStreet team has done an extraordinary job of maximizing the Company's financial performance while staying true-to-form with proper risk management practices.  We were well-prepared for a rising rate environment," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "And the recent collapse of a few badly managed regional banks shook the industry but ultimately gave us the opportunity to tell our risk management story."

"Spurred by the FOMC rate increases, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank also prompted an immediate jump in deposit costs for the industry," Dick explained. "It appears that the FOMC will increase rates an additional 25 basis points when it meets on July 26th, but the industry is sensing a slowdown in future rises thereafter."    

The Company's loan book totaled $1.66 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 15.7% from $1.43 billion one year earlier and up 1.3% from the first quarter.

"We are working hard for our customers and sticking to our strong underwriting standards.  Our asset quality remains pristine," said Abdul Hersiburane, president of MainStreet Bank.  "Our business bankers and lenders are redoubling their efforts to gain deposit share in our market, and we continue to benefit from a flight to quality as discerning depositors seek the security of federal insurance for their operating funds and other large deposits."

ABOUT AVENU™ 

Avenu™ onboarded its first client while designers and engineers completed final sprints to harden our multitenancy and cyber architecture and to accelerate implementation of a debit card for funding.  Avenu™ connects partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. Avenu™ is expected to accelerate MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.

Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects fintechs and their apps directly and seamlessly to a bank — MainStreet Bank. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.

Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)



June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December
31, 2022

September
30, 2022

June 30,
2022

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

67,700

$

225,334

$

48,931

$

50,636

$

55,636

Federal funds sold

30,341





81,669


54,098


47,013

Total cash and cash equivalents

98,041


225,334


130,600


104,734


102,649

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

60,579


63,209


62,631


162,319


143,240

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods

17,590


17,616


17,642


17,670


17,698

Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost

20,304


22,436


24,325


16,436


16,485

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,047, $15,435, $14,114, $12,994, and $12,982, respectively

1,637,484


1,617,275


1,579,950


1,448,071


1,416,875

Premises and equipment, net

14,427


14,521


14,709


14,523


14,756

Accrued interest and other receivables

10,256


9,744


9,581


8,273


7,313

Computer software, net of amortization

12,266


10,559


9,149


7,258


4,956

Bank owned life insurance

37,763


37,503


37,249


36,996


36,742

Other assets

40,641


36,811


39,915


43,835


32,665

Total Assets

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

388,992

$

487,875

$

550,690

$

566,016

$

535,591

Interest bearing demand deposits

71,308


100,522


80,099


93,695


99,223

Savings and NOW deposits

51,294


53,499


51,419


54,240


58,156

Money market deposits

380,500


260,316


222,540


254,190


231,207

Time deposits

701,289


730,076


608,141


585,783


575,950

Total deposits

1,593,383


1,632,288


1,512,889


1,553,924


1,500,127

Federal funds borrowed

30,000


60,696









Federal Home Loan Bank advances




45,000


100,000






Subordinated debt

72,444


72,344


72,245


72,146


72,047

Other liabilities

43,016


39,692


42,335


44,045


32,801

Total Liabilities

1,738,843


1,850,020


1,727,469


1,670,115


1,604,975

Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Common stock

29,177


29,185


28,736


28,728


29,178

Capital surplus

64,768


64,213


63,999


63,231


64,822

Retained earnings

97,646


91,991


86,830


80,534


73,702

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,346)


(7,664)


(8,546)


(9,756)


(6,561)

Total Stockholders' Equity

210,508


204,988


198,282


190,000


188,404

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,949,351

$

2,055,008

$

1,925,751

$

1,860,115

$

1,793,379

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


June 30,
2023

June 30,
2022

June 30,
2023

March 31,
2023

December
31, 2022

September
30, 2022

June 30,
2022

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

55,586

$

34,639

$

28,855

$

26,731

$

23,972

$

20,261

$

17,954

Interest on investment securities



























Taxable securities

926


758


407


518


467


378


401

Tax-exempt securities

529


535


265


264


262


261


263

Interest on federal funds sold

2,311


229


1,179


1,132


1,071


1,013


195

Total interest income

59,352


36,161


30,706


28,645


25,772


21,913


18,813

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits

594


170


251


343


256


175


105

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

255


79


147


108


81


43


42

Interest on money market deposits

4,129


270


2,926


1,203


781


496


151

Interest on time deposits

11,221


2,961


7,077


4,144


2,966


2,275


1,530

Interest on federal funds borrowed

239





201


38









Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

919


83


13


906


264





52

Interest on subordinated debt

1,632


1,280


820


812


828


828


812

Total interest expense

18,989


4,843


11,435


7,554


5,176


3,817


2,692

Net interest income

40,363


31,318


19,271


21,091


20,596


18,096


16,121

Provision for credit losses

921


1,280


638


283


1,118


-


480

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

39,442


30,038


18,633


20,808


19,478


18,096


15,641

NON-INTEREST INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,125


1,209


535


590


610


601


597

Bank owned life insurance income

514


500


259


255


253


254


250

Loan swap fee income




101











518


101

Net gain on held-to-maturity securities




4














4

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans




43











(211)



Other non-interest income

174


568


16


158


196


186


312

Total other income

1,813


2,425


810


1,003


1,059


1,348


1,264

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

14,216


11,152


6,595


7,621


6,775


5,874


5,604

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,270


1,316


772


498


710


760


659

Advertising and marketing

1,495


980


698


797


620


704


574

Occupancy expenses

912


693


426


486


378


400


352

Outside services

994


935


504


490


529


611


567

Administrative expenses

426


405


211


215


214


253


195

Other operating expenses

3,242


2,976


1,646


1,596


1,481


1,291


1,543

Total non-interest expenses

22,555


18,457


10,852


11,703


10,707


9,893


9,494

Income before income tax expense

18,700


14,006


8,591


10,108


9,830


9,551


7,411

Income tax expense

3,602


2,654


1,645


1,957


2,252


1,808


1,481

Net income

15,098


11,352


6,946


8,151


7,578


7,743


5,930

Preferred stock dividends

1,078


1,078


539


539


539


539


539

Net income available to common shareholders

$

14,020

$

10,274

$

6,407

$

7,612

$

7,039

$

7,204

$

5,391

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

$

1.86

$

1.35

$

0.85

$

1.01

$

0.95

$

0.97

$

0.71

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

7,519,949


7,611,303


7,522,764


7,517,213


7,433,607


7,463,719


7,575,484

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Percentage
Change


$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

$ Amount

% of
Total

Last 3
Mos

Last 12
Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

421,277


25.4

%

$

415,078


25.3

%

$

358,062


25.0

%

1.5

%

17.7

%

Residential real estate loans

410,550


24.7

%

391,648


23.9

%

366,758


25.6

%

4.8

%

11.9

%

Commercial real estate loans

727,772


43.9

%

737,019


45.0

%

599,683


41.8

%

-1.3

%

21.4

%

Commercial and industrial loans

93,604


5.6

%

86,937


5.3

%

92,672


6.5

%

7.7

%

1.0

%

Consumer loans

5,750


0.4

%

7,534


0.5

%

17,223


1.1

%

-23.7

%

-66.6

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,658,953


100.0

%

$

1,638,216


100.0

%

$

1,434,398


100.0

%

1.3

%

15.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(16,047)






(15,435)






(12,982)












Net deferred loan fees

(5,422)






(5,506)






(4,541)












Net Loans

$

1,637,484





$

1,617,275





$

1,416,875












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing deposits

$

388,992


24.4

%

$

487,875


29.9

%

$

535,591


35.7

%

-20.3

%

-27.4

%

Interest-bearing deposits:































Demand deposits

71,308


4.5

%

100,522


6.2

%

99,223


6.6

%

-29.1

%

-28.1

%

Savings and NOW deposits

51,294


3.2

%

53,499


3.3

%

58,156


3.9

%

-4.1

%

-11.8

%

Money market accounts

380,500


23.9

%

260,316


15.9

%

231,207


15.4

%

46.2

%

64.6

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more

406,583


25.5

%

458,683


28.1

%

383,340


25.6

%

-11.4

%

6.1

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000

294,706


18.5

%

271,393


16.6

%

192,610


12.8

%

8.6

%

53.0

%

Total Deposits

$

1,593,383


100.0

%

$

1,632,288


100.0

%

$

1,500,127


100.0

%

-2.4

%

6.2

%

BORROWINGS:































Federal funds borrowed

30,000


29.3

%

60,696


34.1

%




0.0

%

-50.6

%

0.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%

45,000


25.3

%




0.0

%

-100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt

72,444


70.7

%

72,344


40.6

%

72,047


100.0

%

0.1

%

0.6

%

Total Borrowings

$

102,444


100.0

%

$

178,040


100.0

%

$

72,047


100.0

%

-42.5

%

42.2

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings

$

1,695,827





$

1,810,328





$

1,572,174






-6.3

%

7.9

%

































Core customer funding sources (1)

$

1,184,958


69.9

%

$

1,156,279


63.9

%

$

1,094,493


69.6

%

2.5

%

8.3

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)

408,425


24.1

%

476,009


26.3

%

405,634


25.8

%

-14.2

%

0.7

%

Federal funds borrowed

30,000


1.7

%

60,696


3.3

%




0.0

%

-50.6

%

0.0

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances




0.0

%

45,000


2.5

%




0.0

%

-100.0

%

0.0

%

Subordinated debt (3)

72,444


4.3

%

72,344


4.0

%

72,047


4.6

%

0.1

%

0.6

%

Total Funding Sources

$

1,695,827


100.0

%

$

1,810,328


100.0

%

$

1,572,174


100.0

%

-6.3

%

7.9

%


(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the three months ended June 30, 2023

For the three months ended June 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,649,300

$

28,855


7.02

%

$

1,434,877

$

17,954


5.02

%

Securities:























Taxable

68,381


407


2.39

%

73,153


401


2.20

%

Tax-exempt

37,876


335


3.55

%

38,507


333


3.47

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

87,608


1,179


5.40

%

98,326


195


0.80

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,843,165

$

30,776


6.70

%

$

1,644,863

$

18,883


4.60

%

Other assets

69,488










65,225








Total assets

$

1,912,653









$

1,710,088








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

73,800

$

251


1.36

%

$

96,352

$

105


0.44

%

Savings and NOW deposits

50,644


147


1.16

%

62,588


42


0.27

%

Money market deposit accounts

344,118


2,926


3.41

%

234,097


151


0.26

%

Time deposits

723,056


7,077


3.93

%

499,734


1,530


1.23

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,191,618

$

10,401


3.50

%

$

892,771

$

1,828


0.82

%

Federal funds purchased

15,174


201


5.31

%

1






FHLB borrowings

989


13


5.27

%

35,275


52


0.59

%

Subordinated debt

72,405


820


4.54

%

72,009


812


4.52

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,280,186

$

11,435


3.58

%

$

1,000,056

$

2,692


1.08

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

424,505










521,130








Total liabilities

$

1,704,691









$

1,521,186








Stockholders' Equity

207,962










188,902








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,912,653









$

1,710,088








Interest Rate Spread









3.12

%









3.52

%

Net Interest Income




$

19,341









$

16,191




Net Interest Margin









4.21

%









3.95

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)



For the six months ended June 30, 2023

For the six months ended June 30, 2022


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)

Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)

ASSETS:























Interest earning assets:























Loans (1)(2)

$

1,624,664

$

55,586


6.90

%

$

1,406,457

$

34,639


4.97

%

Securities:























Taxable

70,147


926


2.66

%

73,283


758


2.09

%

Tax-exempt

37,908


670


3.56

%

39,023


677


3.50

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits

103,053


2,311


4.52

%

91,081


229


0.51

%

Total interest earning assets

$

1,835,772

$

59,493


6.54

%

$

1,609,844

$

36,303


4.55

%

Other assets

63,465










76,387








Total assets

$

1,899,237









$

1,686,231








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

78,568

$

594


1.52

%

$

83,450

$

170


0.41

%

Savings and NOW deposits

51,290


255


1.00

%

72,617


79


0.22

%

Money market deposit accounts

284,906


4,129


2.92

%

250,908


270


0.22

%

Time deposits

698,384


11,221


3.24

%

478,376


2,961


1.25

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,113,148

$

16,199


2.93

%

$

885,351

$

3,480


0.79

%

Federal funds purchased

9,103


239


5.29

%

1






FHLB borrowings

39,199


919


4.73

%

36,215


83


0.46

%

Subordinated debt

72,355


1,632


4.55

%

58,079


1,280


4.44

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,233,805

$

18,989


3.10

%

$

979,646

$

4,843


1.00

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities

460,632










517,281








Total liabilities

$

1,694,437









$

1,496,927








Stockholders' Equity

204,800










189,304








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,899,237









$

1,686,231








Interest Rate Spread









3.44

%









3.55

%

Net Interest Income




$

40,504









$

31,460




Net Interest Margin









4.45

%









3.94

%


(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)



At or For the Three
Months Ended

At or For the Six Months
Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Per share Data and Shares Outstanding















Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)

$

0.85

$

0.71

$

1.86

$

1.35

Book value per common share

$

24.36

$

21.41

$

24.36

$

21.41

Tangible book value per common share (2)

$

22.73

$

20.75

$

22.73

$

20.75

Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)

7,522,764


7,575,484


7,519,949


7,611,303

Common shares outstanding at end of period

7,522,297


7,526,463


7,522,297


7,526,463

Performance Ratios















Return on average assets (annualized)

1.46

%

1.39

%

1.60

%

1.36

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.40

%

12.59

%

14.87

%

12.09

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

14.22

%

13.38

%

15.92

%

12.79

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)

6.70

%

4.60

%

6.54

%

4.55

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)

3.58

%

1.08

%

3.10

%

1.00

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (2)

3.12

%

3.52

%

3.44

%

3.55

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) (annualized)

4.21

%

3.95

%

4.45

%

3.94

%

Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)

0.17

%

0.30

%

0.19

%

0.29

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)

2.28

%

2.23

%

2.39

%

2.21

%

Efficiency ratio (3)

54.04

%

54.61

%

53.48

%

54.70

%

Asset Quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)















Beginning balance, ACL - loans

$

15,435

$

12,500

$

14,114

$

11,697

Add: recoveries

1


2


12


5

Less: charge-offs

(6)





(6)



Add: provision for credit losses

617


480


1,032


1280

Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







895



Ending balance, ACL - loans

$

16,047

$

12,982

$

16,047

$

12,982

















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)

$

1,178

$



$



$


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption







1,310



Add: provision for unfunded commitments

21





21



Less: recovery of unfunded commitments







-132



Ending balance, RUC

$

1,199

$



$

1,199

$


Total allowance for credit losses

$

17,246

$

12,982

$

17,246

$

12,982

















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans

0.97

%

0.91

%

0.97

%

0.91

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans

1.04

%

0.91

%

1.04

%

0.91

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing assets

N/A


N/A


N/A


N/A

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Concentration Ratios















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

363.43

%

366.10

%

363.43

%

366.10

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)

139.59

%

138.16

%

139.59

%

138.16

%

Non-performing Assets















Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Other real estate owned

$



$



$



$


Non-performing assets

$



$



$



$


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)















Total risk-based capital ratio

16.79

%

16.23

%

16.79

%

16.23

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

15.83

%

15.42

%

15.83

%

15.42

%

Leverage ratio

14.81

%

14.34

%

14.81

%

14.34

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio

15.83

%

15.42

%

15.83

%

15.42

%

Other information















Closing stock price

$

22.66

$

22.77

$

22.66

$

22.77

Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)

10.24

%

10.26

%

10.24

%

10.26

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)

10.34

%

10.81

%

10.28

%

11.03

%

Number of full-time equivalent employees

179


146


179


146

Number of full-service branch offices

6


6


6


6


(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)



For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net interest margin (FTE)















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

19,271

$

16,121

$

40,363

$

31,318

FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities

70


70


141


142

Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

19,341


16,191


40,504


31,460

















Average interest earning assets

1,843,165


1,644,863


1,835,772


1,609,844

Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.19

%

3.93

%

4.43

%

3.92

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.21

%

3.95

%

4.45

%

3.94

%



As of June 30,

As of June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Stockholders equity, adjusted















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

210,508

$

188,404

$

210,508

$

188,404

Less: intangible assets

12,266


4,956


12,266


4,956

Tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

198,242


183,448

$

198,242

$

183,448

Less: preferred stock

27,263


27,263


27,263


27,263

Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

170,979


156,185


170,979


156,185

















Shares outstanding

7,522,297


7,526,463


7,522,297


7,526,463

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

22.73

$

20.75

$

22.73

$

20.75



As of June 30,

As of June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Total assets, adjusted















Total assets (GAAP)

$

1,949,351

$

1,793,379

$

1,949,351

$

1,793,379

Less: intangible assets

(12,266)


(4,956)


(12,266)


(4,956)

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,937,085


1,788,423


1,937,085


1,788,423



For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average stockholders equity, adjusted















Total average stockholders equity (GAAP)

$

207,962

$

188,902

$

204,800

$

189,304

Less: average intangible assets

(11,284)


(4,512)


(10,585)


(3,746)

Total average tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)

196,678


184,390


194,215


185,558



For the three months
ended June 30,

For the six months ended
June 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022

Average assets, adjusted















Total average average assets (GAAP)

$

1,912,653

$

1,710,088

$

1,899,237

$

1,686,231

Less: average intangible assets

(11,284)


(4,512)


(10,585)


(3,746)

Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,901,369


1,705,576


1,888,652


1,682,485

Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
(703) 481-4599

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Also from this source

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc., Reports Record Earnings for 1st Quarter 2023

MainStreet Bancshares Names Two Senior Technology Executives

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.