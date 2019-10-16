MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported record net income of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.45 per share of common stock. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was $10.4 million, or $1.26 per share of common stock.

The Company produced a 1.20% return on average assets and 10.88% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a 0.82% return on average assets and a 9.46% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income was $29.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019, up 38% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. Noninterest income of $3.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was more than double the amount from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.

Loan loss provisions of $1.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 are down 52% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions is consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate loan growth for 2019.

Total assets were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of 17%. Net loans at September 30, 2019 total $992.6 million against net loans outstanding at September 30, 2018 of $850.8 million, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of September 30, 2019, down from 0.18% as of September 30, 2018. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $218.1 million as of September 30, 2019, a 14% increase from September 30, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 20% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. Total deposits as of September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $174.7 million from September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.13, up 10% from $14.61 as of September 30, 2018. According to Nasdaq, there were 10,012 trades during the quarter totaling 722,531 shares traded. The closing share price was $21.05, or 131% of book value. The market cap was $173.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

QUOTES: "Even though there is an undercurrent of economic uncertainty, the Washington DC Market remains vibrant," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team of Lenders and Business Bankers are very active in the community and are working diligently to build strong and lasting business and financial relationships."

"Our focus has been to improve earnings and continue with good balance sheet growth," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our profitability is trending nicely and balance sheet growth through the third quarter is at 12%. We are making consistent progress growing low-cost and total core deposits."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, DC will open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)





September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018



September 30,

2018

ASSETS







































Cash and cash equivalents







































Cash and due from banks

$ 52,580



$ 44,976



$ 29,741



$ 27,886



$ 38,634

Federal funds sold



19,432





19,835





30,034





30,190





21,739

Total cash and cash equivalents



72,012





64,811





59,775





58,076





60,373

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



88,198





60,079





69,308





55,979





79,489

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value



24,410





24,946





25,487





26,178





26,221

Restricted equity securities, at cost



4,882





5,307





5,732





5,894





4,209

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,370, $9,185, $9,189, $8,831, and $8,327, consecutively



992,609





983,574





943,735





917,125





850,822

Premises and equipment, net



14,109





14,208





14,226





14,222





14,414

Other real estate owned, net



1,207





1,207





—





—





—

Accrued interest and other receivables



5,373





5,681





5,644





5,148





4,919

Bank owned life insurance



19,381





14,275





14,169





14,064





13,957

Other assets



12,095





10,676





8,005





3,927





2,577

Total Assets

$ 1,234,276



$ 1,184,764



$ 1,146,081



$ 1,100,613



$ 1,056,981

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Liabilities:







































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 218,087



$ 201,405



$ 193,744



$ 211,749



$ 191,986

Interest-bearing DDA deposits



54,438





65,117





59,639





60,588





59,295

Savings and NOW deposits



63,746





61,945





61,537





51,371





52,602

Money market deposits



125,716





115,641





147,655





138,153





109,498

Time deposits



602,577





567,023





504,252





458,276





476,511

Total deposits



1,064,564





1,011,131





966,827





920,137





889,892

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



10,000





20,000





30,000





40,000





30,000

Subordinated debt



14,798





14,791





14,783





14,776





14,769

Other liabilities



11,697





9,806





9,488





4,449





2,785

Total Liabilities



1,101,059





1,055,728





1,021,098





979,362





937,446

Stockholders' Equity:







































Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000







































shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019







































including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30, 2019







































including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019







































including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at







































December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares, 8,179,871







































shares at September 30, 2018 including 142,457 unvested shares.



32,397





32,387





32,387





32,177





32,177

Capital surplus



74,860





74,609





74,353





74,256





76,427

Retained earnings



25,535





21,826





18,395





15,185





11,371

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



425





214





(152)





(367)





(440)

Total Stockholders' Equity



133,217





129,036





124,983





121,251





119,535

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,234,276



$ 1,184,764



$ 1,146,081



$ 1,100,613



$ 1,056,981









UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2019



September 30,

2018



September 30,

2019



June 30,

2019



March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018



September 30,

2018

INTEREST INCOME:























































Interest and fees on loans

$ 40,985



$ 29,026



$ 14,192



$ 13,877



$ 12,916



$ 12,244



$ 11,061

Interest on investment securities



1,668





1,089





497





615





556





381





341

Interest on federal funds sold



1,132





638





412





375





345





457





423

Total interest income



43,785





30,753





15,101





14,867





13,817





13,082





11,825

INTEREST EXPENSE:























































Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits



803





629





275





283





245





269





245

Interest on savings and NOW deposits



218





174





71





74





73





77





65

Interest on money market deposits



1,889





1,109





539





587





763





598





432

Interest on time deposits



10,466





5,283





3,900





3,635





2,931





2,784





2,677

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings



457





589





76





162





219





188





199

Interest on subordinated debt



723





722





244





241





238





244





243

Total interest expense



14,556





8,506





5,105





4,982





4,469





4,160





3,861

Net interest income



29,229





22,247





9,996





9,885





9,348





8,922





7,964

Provision for loan losses



1,260





2,630





185





750





325





496





600

Net interest income after provision

for loan losses



27,969





19,617





9,811





9,135





9,023





8,426





7,364

OTHER INCOME:























































Deposit account service charges



1,208





792





392





446





370





311





320

Bank owned life insurance income



317





320





106





106





105





107





105

Loan swap fee income



878





—





407





181





290





713





—

Net gain on available-for-sale securities



5





—





—





5





—





—





—

Net gains on sale of loans



566





—





303





263





—





—





—

Other fee income



730





665





228





341





161





331





261

Total other income



3,704





1,777





1,436





1,342





926





1,462





686

OTHER EXPENSES:























































Salaries and employee benefits



11,597





8,578





3,890





3,847





3,860





3,267





3,018

Furniture and equipment expenses



1,271





1,325





451





435





385





534





493

Advertising and marketing



531





468





235





191





105





146





171

Occupancy expenses



644





515





214





217





213





220





206

Outside services



694





675





306





161





227





164





239

Administrative expenses



533





434





190





176





167





142





161

Other operating expenses



3,404





2,610





1,203





1,150





1,051





900





871

Total other expenses



18,674





14,605





6,489





6,177





6,008





5,373





5,159

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



12,999





6,789





4,758





4,300





3,941





4,515





2,891

Income tax expense



2,612





1,248





1,049





869





694





846





539

NET INCOME

$ 10,387



$ 5,541



$ 3,709



$ 3,431



$ 3,247



$ 3,669



$ 2,352

Net income per common share, basic and diluted (1)

$ 1.26



$ 0.90



$ 0.45



$ 0.42



$ 0.39



$ 0.45



$ 0.35

Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted (1)



8,248,284





6,131,987





8,251,672





8,250,210





8,242,873





8,178,888





6,788,868



(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.

