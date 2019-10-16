MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported record net income of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.45 per share of common stock. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was $10.4 million, or $1.26 per share of common stock.

The Company produced a 1.20% return on average assets and 10.88% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a 0.82% return on average assets and a 9.46% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Net interest income was $29.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019, up 38% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. Noninterest income of $3.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was more than double the amount from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.

Loan loss provisions of $1.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 are down 52% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions is consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate loan growth for 2019.

Total assets were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of 17%. Net loans at September 30, 2019 total $992.6 million against net loans outstanding at September 30, 2018 of $850.8 million, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of September 30, 2019, down from 0.18% as of September 30, 2018. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $218.1 million as of September 30, 2019, a 14% increase from September 30, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 20% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. Total deposits as of September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $174.7 million from September 30, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.13, up 10% from $14.61 as of September 30, 2018. According to Nasdaq, there were 10,012 trades during the quarter totaling 722,531 shares traded. The closing share price was $21.05, or 131% of book value. The market cap was $173.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

QUOTES: "Even though there is an undercurrent of economic uncertainty, the Washington DC Market remains vibrant," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team of Lenders and Business Bankers are very active in the community and are working diligently to build strong and lasting business and financial relationships."

"Our focus has been to improve earnings and continue with good balance sheet growth," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our profitability is trending nicely and balance sheet growth through the third quarter is at 12%. We are making consistent progress growing low-cost and total core deposits."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, DC will open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.

We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

    

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)



September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents



















Cash and due from banks

$

52,580

$

44,976

$

29,741

$

27,886

$

38,634

Federal funds sold

19,432


19,835


30,034


30,190


21,739

Total cash and cash equivalents

72,012


64,811


59,775


58,076


60,373

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

88,198


60,079


69,308


55,979


79,489

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

24,410


24,946


25,487


26,178


26,221

Restricted equity securities, at cost

4,882


5,307


5,732


5,894


4,209

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,370, $9,185, $9,189,

$8,831, and $8,327, consecutively

992,609


983,574


943,735


917,125


850,822

Premises and equipment, net

14,109


14,208


14,226


14,222


14,414

Other real estate owned, net

1,207


1,207









Accrued interest and other receivables

5,373


5,681


5,644


5,148


4,919

Bank owned life insurance

19,381


14,275


14,169


14,064


13,957

Other assets

12,095


10,676


8,005


3,927


2,577

Total Assets

$

1,234,276

$

1,184,764

$

1,146,081

$

1,100,613

$

1,056,981

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities:



















Non-interest bearing deposits

$

218,087

$

201,405

$

193,744

$

211,749

$

191,986

Interest-bearing DDA deposits

54,438


65,117


59,639


60,588


59,295

Savings and NOW deposits

63,746


61,945


61,537


51,371


52,602

Money market deposits

125,716


115,641


147,655


138,153


109,498

Time deposits

602,577


567,023


504,252


458,276


476,511

Total deposits

1,064,564


1,011,131


966,827


920,137


889,892

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

10,000


20,000


30,000


40,000


30,000

Subordinated debt

14,798


14,791


14,783


14,776


14,769

Other liabilities

11,697


9,806


9,488


4,449


2,785

Total Liabilities

1,101,059


1,055,728


1,021,098


979,362


937,446

Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000



















shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019



















including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30, 2019



















including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019



















including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at



















December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares, 8,179,871



















shares at September 30, 2018 including 142,457 unvested shares.

32,397


32,387


32,387


32,177


32,177

Capital surplus

74,860


74,609


74,353


74,256


76,427

Retained earnings

25,535


21,826


18,395


15,185


11,371

Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)

425


214


(152)


(367)


(440)

Total Stockholders' Equity

133,217


129,036


124,983


121,251


119,535

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

1,234,276

$

1,184,764

$

1,146,081

$

1,100,613

$

1,056,981

    


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


September 30,
2019

September 30,
2018

September 30,
2019

June 30,
2019

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

September 30,
2018

INTEREST INCOME:



























Interest and fees on loans

$

40,985

$

29,026

$

14,192

$

13,877

$

12,916

$

12,244

$

11,061

Interest on investment securities

1,668


1,089


497


615


556


381


341

Interest on federal funds sold

1,132


638


412


375


345


457


423

Total interest income

43,785


30,753


15,101


14,867


13,817


13,082


11,825

INTEREST EXPENSE:



























Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

803


629


275


283


245


269


245

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

218


174


71


74


73


77


65

Interest on money market deposits

1,889


1,109


539


587


763


598


432

Interest on time deposits

10,466


5,283


3,900


3,635


2,931


2,784


2,677

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank

advances and other borrowings

457


589


76


162


219


188


199

Interest on subordinated debt

723


722


244


241


238


244


243

Total interest expense

14,556


8,506


5,105


4,982


4,469


4,160


3,861

Net interest income

29,229


22,247


9,996


9,885


9,348


8,922


7,964

Provision for loan losses

1,260


2,630


185


750


325


496


600

Net interest income after provision
   for loan losses

27,969


19,617


9,811


9,135


9,023


8,426


7,364

OTHER INCOME:



























Deposit account service charges

1,208


792


392


446


370


311


320

Bank owned life insurance income

317


320


106


106


105


107


105

Loan swap fee income

878





407


181


290


713



Net gain on available-for-sale securities

5








5









Net gains on sale of loans

566





303


263









Other fee income

730


665


228


341


161


331


261

Total other income

3,704


1,777


1,436


1,342


926


1,462


686

OTHER EXPENSES:



























Salaries and employee benefits

11,597


8,578


3,890


3,847


3,860


3,267


3,018

Furniture and equipment expenses

1,271


1,325


451


435


385


534


493

Advertising and marketing

531


468


235


191


105


146


171

Occupancy expenses

644


515


214


217


213


220


206

Outside services

694


675


306


161


227


164


239

Administrative expenses

533


434


190


176


167


142


161

Other operating expenses

3,404


2,610


1,203


1,150


1,051


900


871

Total other expenses

18,674


14,605


6,489


6,177


6,008


5,373


5,159

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

12,999


6,789


4,758


4,300


3,941


4,515


2,891

Income tax expense

2,612


1,248


1,049


869


694


846


539

NET INCOME

$

10,387

$

5,541

$

3,709

$

3,431

$

3,247

$

3,669

$

2,352

Net income per common share,

   basic and diluted (1)

$

1.26

$

0.90

$

0.45

$

0.42

$

0.39

$

0.45

$

0.35

Weighted average number of shares,

   basic and diluted (1)

8,248,284


6,131,987


8,251,672


8,250,210


8,242,873


8,178,888


6,788,868

(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.

    

UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)



September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Percentage Change


$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

$ Amount

% of

Total

Last

3 Mos

Last

12 Mos

LOANS:































Construction and land development loans

$

207,441


20.7

%

$

203,873


20.5

%

$

162,233


18.9

%

1.8

%

27.9

%

Residential real estate loans

162,801


16.2

%

158,406


15.9

%

124,906


14.5

%

2.8

%

30.3

%

Commercial real estate loans

434,735


43.3

%

425,862


42.8

%

343,923


40.0

%

2.1

%

26.4

%

Commercial industrial loans

115,902


11.5

%

117,905


11.9

%

125,011


14.5

%

-1.7

%

-7.3

%

Consumer loans

83,013


8.3

%

88,421


8.9

%

104,067


12.1

%

-6.1

%

-20.2

%

Total Gross Loans

$

1,003,892


100.0

%

$

994,467


100.0

%

$

860,140


100.0

%

0.9

%

16.7

%

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(9,370)






(9,185)






(8,327)












Net deferred loan fees

(1,913)






(1,708)






(991)












Net Loans

$

992,609





$

983,574





$

850,822












DEPOSITS:































Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$

218,087


20.5

%

$

201,405


19.9

%

$

191,986


21.6

%

8.3

%

13.6

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits: