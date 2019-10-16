MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings
Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB) reported record net income of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $0.45 per share of common stock. Net income for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was $10.4 million, or $1.26 per share of common stock.
The Company produced a 1.20% return on average assets and 10.88% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a 0.82% return on average assets and a 9.46% return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Net interest income was $29.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019, up 38% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. Noninterest income of $3.7 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 was more than double the amount from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The increase is due to an increase in deposit account fees, interest rate swap fees related to loan transactions, and gains recorded for the sale of the guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. We anticipate that these sources should continue in a similar manner going forward.
Loan loss provisions of $1.3 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 are down 52% from the nine months ending September 30, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions is consistent with the Company's strategic decision to moderate loan growth for 2019.
Total assets were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2018, an increase of 17%. Net loans at September 30, 2019 total $992.6 million against net loans outstanding at September 30, 2018 of $850.8 million, an increase of 17%. Asset quality remains solid with non-performing assets to total assets at 0.10% as of September 30, 2019, down from 0.18% as of September 30, 2018. Capital levels for the Company remain strong.
Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $218.1 million as of September 30, 2019, a 14% increase from September 30, 2018. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 20% of total deposits at September 30, 2019. Total deposits as of September 30, 2019 were $1.1 billion an increase of $174.7 million from September 30, 2018.
As of September 30, 2019, the Company's tangible book value per share was $16.13, up 10% from $14.61 as of September 30, 2018. According to Nasdaq, there were 10,012 trades during the quarter totaling 722,531 shares traded. The closing share price was $21.05, or 131% of book value. The market cap was $173.9 million as of September 30, 2019.
QUOTES: "Even though there is an undercurrent of economic uncertainty, the Washington DC Market remains vibrant," says Chris Brockett, President of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our team of Lenders and Business Bankers are very active in the community and are working diligently to build strong and lasting business and financial relationships."
"Our focus has been to improve earnings and continue with good balance sheet growth," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our profitability is trending nicely and balance sheet growth through the third quarter is at 12%. We are making consistent progress growing low-cost and total core deposits."
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. A seventh branch on 1130 Connecticut Avenue in Washington, DC will open in the fourth quarter of 2019.
MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader and a highly experienced team ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.
MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel.
We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
52,580
|
$
|
44,976
|
$
|
29,741
|
$
|
27,886
|
$
|
38,634
|
Federal funds sold
|
19,432
|
19,835
|
30,034
|
30,190
|
21,739
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
72,012
|
64,811
|
59,775
|
58,076
|
60,373
|
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|
88,198
|
60,079
|
69,308
|
55,979
|
79,489
|
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
|
24,410
|
24,946
|
25,487
|
26,178
|
26,221
|
Restricted equity securities, at cost
|
4,882
|
5,307
|
5,732
|
5,894
|
4,209
|
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,370, $9,185, $9,189,
$8,831, and $8,327, consecutively
|
992,609
|
983,574
|
943,735
|
917,125
|
850,822
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
14,109
|
14,208
|
14,226
|
14,222
|
14,414
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
1,207
|
1,207
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Accrued interest and other receivables
|
5,373
|
5,681
|
5,644
|
5,148
|
4,919
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
19,381
|
14,275
|
14,169
|
14,064
|
13,957
|
Other assets
|
12,095
|
10,676
|
8,005
|
3,927
|
2,577
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,234,276
|
$
|
1,184,764
|
$
|
1,146,081
|
$
|
1,100,613
|
$
|
1,056,981
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
218,087
|
$
|
201,405
|
$
|
193,744
|
$
|
211,749
|
$
|
191,986
|
Interest-bearing DDA deposits
|
54,438
|
65,117
|
59,639
|
60,588
|
59,295
|
Savings and NOW deposits
|
63,746
|
61,945
|
61,537
|
51,371
|
52,602
|
Money market deposits
|
125,716
|
115,641
|
147,655
|
138,153
|
109,498
|
Time deposits
|
602,577
|
567,023
|
504,252
|
458,276
|
476,511
|
Total deposits
|
1,064,564
|
1,011,131
|
966,827
|
920,137
|
889,892
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
|
10,000
|
20,000
|
30,000
|
40,000
|
30,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
14,798
|
14,791
|
14,783
|
14,776
|
14,769
|
Other liabilities
|
11,697
|
9,806
|
9,488
|
4,449
|
2,785
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,101,059
|
1,055,728
|
1,021,098
|
979,362
|
937,446
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, par value $4 per share, authorized 10,000,000
|
shares; issued and outstanding, 8,260,259 shares at September 30, 2019
|
including 160,961 unvested shares, 8,250,259 shares at June 30, 2019
|
including 153,586 unvested shares, 8,249,759 at March 31, 2019
|
including 153,086 unvested shares, 8,177,978 shares at
|
December 31, 2018 including 133,869 unvested shares, 8,179,871
|
shares at September 30, 2018 including 142,457 unvested shares.
|
32,397
|
32,387
|
32,387
|
32,177
|
32,177
|
Capital surplus
|
74,860
|
74,609
|
74,353
|
74,256
|
76,427
|
Retained earnings
|
25,535
|
21,826
|
18,395
|
15,185
|
11,371
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|
425
|
214
|
(152)
|
(367)
|
(440)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
133,217
|
129,036
|
124,983
|
121,251
|
119,535
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
1,234,276
|
$
|
1,184,764
|
$
|
1,146,081
|
$
|
1,100,613
|
$
|
1,056,981
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
|
Year-to-Date
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
40,985
|
$
|
29,026
|
$
|
14,192
|
$
|
13,877
|
$
|
12,916
|
$
|
12,244
|
$
|
11,061
|
Interest on investment securities
|
1,668
|
1,089
|
497
|
615
|
556
|
381
|
341
|
Interest on federal funds sold
|
1,132
|
638
|
412
|
375
|
345
|
457
|
423
|
Total interest income
|
43,785
|
30,753
|
15,101
|
14,867
|
13,817
|
13,082
|
11,825
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
|
803
|
629
|
275
|
283
|
245
|
269
|
245
|
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
|
218
|
174
|
71
|
74
|
73
|
77
|
65
|
Interest on money market deposits
|
1,889
|
1,109
|
539
|
587
|
763
|
598
|
432
|
Interest on time deposits
|
10,466
|
5,283
|
3,900
|
3,635
|
2,931
|
2,784
|
2,677
|
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank
advances and other borrowings
|
457
|
589
|
76
|
162
|
219
|
188
|
199
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
723
|
722
|
244
|
241
|
238
|
244
|
243
|
Total interest expense
|
14,556
|
8,506
|
5,105
|
4,982
|
4,469
|
4,160
|
3,861
|
Net interest income
|
29,229
|
22,247
|
9,996
|
9,885
|
9,348
|
8,922
|
7,964
|
Provision for loan losses
|
1,260
|
2,630
|
185
|
750
|
325
|
496
|
600
|
Net interest income after provision
|
27,969
|
19,617
|
9,811
|
9,135
|
9,023
|
8,426
|
7,364
|
OTHER INCOME:
|
Deposit account service charges
|
1,208
|
792
|
392
|
446
|
370
|
311
|
320
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
317
|
320
|
106
|
106
|
105
|
107
|
105
|
Loan swap fee income
|
878
|
—
|
407
|
181
|
290
|
713
|
—
|
Net gain on available-for-sale securities
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
5
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net gains on sale of loans
|
566
|
—
|
303
|
263
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other fee income
|
730
|
665
|
228
|
341
|
161
|
331
|
261
|
Total other income
|
3,704
|
1,777
|
1,436
|
1,342
|
926
|
1,462
|
686
|
OTHER EXPENSES:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
11,597
|
8,578
|
3,890
|
3,847
|
3,860
|
3,267
|
3,018
|
Furniture and equipment expenses
|
1,271
|
1,325
|
451
|
435
|
385
|
534
|
493
|
Advertising and marketing
|
531
|
468
|
235
|
191
|
105
|
146
|
171
|
Occupancy expenses
|
644
|
515
|
214
|
217
|
213
|
220
|
206
|
Outside services
|
694
|
675
|
306
|
161
|
227
|
164
|
239
|
Administrative expenses
|
533
|
434
|
190
|
176
|
167
|
142
|
161
|
Other operating expenses
|
3,404
|
2,610
|
1,203
|
1,150
|
1,051
|
900
|
871
|
Total other expenses
|
18,674
|
14,605
|
6,489
|
6,177
|
6,008
|
5,373
|
5,159
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
12,999
|
6,789
|
4,758
|
4,300
|
3,941
|
4,515
|
2,891
|
Income tax expense
|
2,612
|
1,248
|
1,049
|
869
|
694
|
846
|
539
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
10,387
|
$
|
5,541
|
$
|
3,709
|
$
|
3,431
|
$
|
3,247
|
$
|
3,669
|
$
|
2,352
|
Net income per common share,
basic and diluted (1)
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
0.90
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.42
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
0.35
|
Weighted average number of shares,
basic and diluted (1)
|
8,248,284
|
6,131,987
|
8,251,672
|
8,250,210
|
8,242,873
|
8,178,888
|
6,788,868
|
(1) Amounts for all periods reflect the effect of the 5% stock dividend on April 30, 2018.
|
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Percentage Change
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
$ Amount
|
% of
Total
|
Last
3 Mos
|
Last
12 Mos
|
LOANS:
|
Construction and land development loans
|
$
|
207,441
|
20.7
|
%
|
$
|
203,873
|
20.5
|
%
|
$
|
162,233
|
18.9
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
27.9
|
%
|
Residential real estate loans
|
162,801
|
16.2
|
%
|
158,406
|
15.9
|
%
|
124,906
|
14.5
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
30.3
|
%
|
Commercial real estate loans
|
434,735
|
43.3
|
%
|
425,862
|
42.8
|
%
|
343,923
|
40.0
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
26.4
|
%
|
Commercial industrial loans
|
115,902
|
11.5
|
%
|
117,905
|
11.9
|
%
|
125,011
|
14.5
|
%
|
-1.7
|
%
|
-7.3
|
%
|
Consumer loans
|
83,013
|
8.3
|
%
|
88,421
|
8.9
|
%
|
104,067
|
12.1
|
%
|
-6.1
|
%
|
-20.2
|
%
|
Total Gross Loans
|
$
|
1,003,892
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
994,467
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
860,140
|
100.0
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
16.7
|
%
|
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
(9,370)
|
(9,185)
|
(8,327)
|
Net deferred loan fees
|
(1,913)
|
(1,708)
|
(991)
|
Net Loans
|
$
|
992,609
|
$
|
983,574
|
$
|
850,822
|
DEPOSITS:
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
218,087
|
20.5
|
%
|
$
|
201,405
|
19.9
|
%
|
$
|
191,986
|
21.6
|
%
|
8.3
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits: