MainStreet Bank's Tom Floyd Honored by Independent Banker Magazine As Emerging Community Bank Leader

Chief Lending Officer Is Named to Prestigious 40 under 40 List

FAIRFAX, Va., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bank and its parent company, MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), are pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer Tom Floyd has been honored as one of the nation's best and brightest young bankers.

Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer of MainStreet Bank (PRNewsfoto/MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.)

Floyd has been named to Independent Banker® magazine's prestigious list, 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders. He and other honorees nationwide were chosen in recognition of their professional achievements, exemplary character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. Their stories are told in the magazine's June 2024 issue.

Floyd, who is 39, oversees a team of seasoned lenders and a $1.7 billion loan portfolio. He has played a critical role in positioning the bank and its clients to navigate changing interest rate dynamics.

"I'm proud to be a community banker and to have the opportunity to provide the loans that help the people and businesses of the Greater Washington community to grow and thrive," said Floyd, who joined MainStreet Bank in 2017. "I'm fortunate to have an exceptionally dedicated and hard-working team. And it's humbling to find myself in such great company with bankers from across the nation."

In the current environment, Floyd has guided his team in growing loans prudently while sustaining strong customer relationships. "Customer engagement is always important, but never more so than in a shifting economic environment," he said. "Understanding your customers is the key to long-term relationships, and meticulously managing the loan portfolio is absolutely critical."

"Tom is a tremendous asset to MainStreet Bank, and he is an inspired pacesetter for the lending team, which he leads with discipline and drive," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bank and its parent company. "We are thrilled to see him gaining peer recognition for his achievements."

"Tom is a banker who is always thinking several steps ahead, anticipating what the dynamics of the economy mean for his customers and the bank, and devising solutions," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. With interest rates likely near their peak, Floyd is helping borrowers take advantage of the possibility of lower-interest rates through floating rate lending, he noted.

Floyd has worked in banking across the Washington metropolitan area for 17 years. He has consistently been one of MainStreet Bank's top performing lenders, with a special focus on real estate and construction lending. He earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Tech. He is also a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management.

To learn more about the 40 under 40 winners and methodology, visit independentbanker.com.

About MainStreet Bank

MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington DC. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

