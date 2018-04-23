MainStreet Bancshares Reports Strong First Quarter

FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MNSB), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reports net income of $1.69 million for the first quarter of 2018, which is 64% higher than first quarter 2017 net income of $1.03 million.  Earnings per share for the first quarter 2017 were $0.30 versus $0.24 for first quarter 2017.

Net interest income of $6.78 million for the first quarter of 2018 exceeds the first quarter of 2017 by $2.05 million.  The first quarter 2018 net interest margin fell four basis points to 3.57% against the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income excluding securities gains is down 21% for first quarter 2018 versus 2017 for two key reasons: 1) a decline in mortgage originations for the first quarter of 2018, and 2) a sizeable loan prepayment penalty earned in the first quarter of 2017.    

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 is $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. This is primarily due to an increase in employees and salaries in support of balance sheet growth. The efficiency ratio improved to 62.9% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 69.4% for first quarter 2017.  

MainStreet Bancshares's balance sheet grew 48% to $844 million for first quarter 2018 versus first quarter 2017.  Net loans at March 31, 2018 total $703 million against net loans outstanding at March 31, 2018 of $462 million, an increase of 52%.  Asset quality remains very strong with nonperforming loans at 0.27% of total gross loans on March 31, 2018. 

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $165 million as of March 31, 2018, a 45% increase from March 31, 2017.  Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2018.  Total deposits as of March 31, 2018 were $691 million an increase of $227 million from March 31, 2017.

The book value per common share is $12.75 as of March 31, 2018.  According to OTC Markets, the share price closed the quarter at $20.95 per common share, or 164% of book value.  During the first quarter there were 362 trades for a total volume of 228,161 common shares totaling $4.3 million.

QUOTES: "2018 is off to a good start," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank.  "Our growth is coming from relationships with customers who expect excellent service; and our team consistently delivers."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK:   MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon.  In addition, MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution.  The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the Metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers.  MainStreet has a nationally known market leader on-staff ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate.  MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions.  From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.    

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution.  MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance.  Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports.  We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made.  In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share data)







     3/31/18

     12/31/17

     9/30/17

     6/30/17

3/31/17

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents




  Cash and due from banks

$    21,597

$    37,493

$    20,804

$    14,801

$    11,867

  Federal funds sold

5,316

             ―

             ―

4,674

4,856

      Total cash and cash equivalents

26,913

37,493

20,804

19,475

16,723

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

47,009

51,314

51,854

37,274

28,889

Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value

27,469

27,517

27,566

27,615

27,664

Restricted equity securities, at cost

5,545

4,241

3,898

3,895

3,892

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

702,700

654,339

569,137

525,989

461,768

Premises and equipment, net

14,568

13,965

13,997

12,008

12,132

Other real estate owned, net

             ―

             ―

             ―

135

135

Accrued interest and other receivables

3,938

3,849

3,076

2,737

2,363

Bank owned life insurance

13,743

13,637

13,526

13,417

13,308

Other assets

1,794

1,596

1,687

1,715

1,388

   Total Assets

$  843,679

$  807,951

$  705,545

$  644,260

$  568,262






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Liabilities:




Non-interest bearing deposits

$  164,795

$  171,572

$  155,586

$  139,023

$  114,044

Interest bearing DDA deposits

54,097

48,432

25,888

27,639

17,443

Savings and NOW deposits

49,935

47,855

42,908

48,268

44,697

Money market deposits

118,532

82,828

69,425

86,009

79,704

Other time deposits

303,575

316,968

302,689

237,853

207,854

   Total deposits

690,934

667,655

596,496

538,792

463,742

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings

64,129

53,780

42,604

40,167

40,179

Subordinated Debt

14,755

14,747

14,740

14,733

14,726

Other liabilities

3,298

2,968

1,647

1,807

2,011

   Total Liabilities

773,116

739,150

655,487

595,499

520,658






Stockholders' Equity:




Common stock

21,579

21,442

16,835

16,808

16,792

Capital surplus

35,769

35,693

22,336

22,229

22,126

Retained earnings

13,368

11,682

10,922

9,777

8,827

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(153)

(16)

(35)

(53)

(141)

   Total Stockholders' Equity

70,563

68,801

50,058

48,761

47,604






   Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$  843,679

$  807,951

$  705,545

$  644,260

$  568,262






Other Financial Highlights




   Annualized return on average assets

0.84%

0.60%

0.68%

0.68%

0.73%

   Annualized return on average equity

9.64%

7.44%

8.22%

8.26%

8.74%

   Annualized net interest margin

3.57%

3.49%

3.52%

3.64%

3.61%

   Efficiency ratio

62.85%

66.90%

66.95%

68.47%

69.38%

   Gross loans to deposits

102.69%

98.86%

96.25%

98.45%

100.45%

   Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.89%

0.86%

0.87%

0.84%

0.87%

   Past due loans 30-89 days to total gross loans

0.02%

0.03%

0.03%

0.37%

0.00%

   Past due loans 90 days or more to total gross loans

0.00%

0.00%

0.48%

0.00%

0.00%

   Non-accrual loans to total gross loans

0.27%

0.31%

0.35%

0.02%

0.02%

   Quarterly net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$           7

$           3

$           7

$         39

$       111

   Book value per share

$    12.75

$    12.57

$    11.60

$    11.30

$    11.06

   Closing stock price

$    20.95

$    17.52

$    16.30

$    16.05

$    16.55






Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank Only)




   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.62%

10.65%

10.08%

10.74%

11.78%

   Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.62%

10.65%

10.08%

10.74%

11.78%

   Total risk-based capital ratio

11.42%

11.43%

10.88%

11.52%

12.57%

   Leverage ratio

10.44%

10.42%

9.43%

10.32%

10.69%







 








UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 







Year-to-Date

Three Months Ended


3/31/18

3/31/17

3/31/18

12/31/17

9/30/17

6/30/17

3/31/17

INTEREST INCOME:








Interest and fees on loans

$    8,316

$    5,353

$    8,316

$    7,437

$    6,573

$    5,717

$    5,353

Interest on investment securities

341

396

341

343

424

413

396

Interest on federal funds sold

100

40

100

122

88

47

40

   Total interest income

8,757

5,789

8,757

7,902

7,085

6,177

5,789











INTEREST EXPENSE:








Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits

164

41

164

70

40

43

41

Interest on savings and NOW deposits

46

43

46

42

50

47

43

Interest on money market deposits

264

116

264

151

148

150

116

Interest on other time deposits

1,091

536

1,091

1,109

875

594

536

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank    

   advances and other borrowings

 

179

 

84

 

179

 

141

 

119

 

108

 

84

Interest on Subordinated Debt

238

241

238

239

243

241

241

     Total interest expense

1,982

1,061

1,982

1,752

1,475

1,183

1,061

 

Net interest income

 

6,775

 

4,728

 

6,775

 

6,150

 

5,610

 

4,994

 

4,728

Provision for loan losses

635

195

635

715

550

425

195

     Net interest income after provision

        for loan losses

 

6,140

 

4,533

 

6,140

 

5,435

 

5,060

 

4,569

 

4,533

OTHER INCOME:








Deposit account service charges

213

192

213

221

221

202

192

Bank owned life insurance income

106

106

106

111

108

110

106

Other fee income

189

349

189

174

237

246

349

     Total other income

508

647

508

506

566

558

647

OTHER EXPENSES:








Salaries and employee benefits

2,749

2,372

2,749

2,400

2,431

2,449

2,372

Furniture and equipment expenses

381

286

381

347

333

306

286

Advertising and marketing

156

31

156

127

80

26

31

Occupancy expenses

151

171

151

143

138

153

171

Outside services

196

129

196

209

212

113

129

Administrative expenses

118

90

118

145

115

98

90

Other operating expenses

826

653

826

838

657

608

650

     Total other expenses

4,577

3,732

4,577

4,209

3,966

3,753

3,729

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

2,071

 

1,448

 

2,071

 

1,732

 

1,660

 

1,374

 

1,451

Income tax expense

385

421

385

971

516

427

421

NET INCOME

$  1,686

$  1,027

$  1,686

$     761

$  1,144

$     947

$  1,030





















Net income per common share,

   basic and diluted

$    0.30

$    0.24

$    0.30

$    0.14

$    0.27

$    0.22

$    0.24

Weighted average number of shares,

   basic and diluted

5,529,758

4,314,852

5,529,758

5,234,392

4,315,675

4,315,591

4,304,852














