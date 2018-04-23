MainStreet Bancshares Reports Strong First Quarter

Net interest income of $6.78 million for the first quarter of 2018 exceeds the first quarter of 2017 by $2.05 million. The first quarter 2018 net interest margin fell four basis points to 3.57% against the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income excluding securities gains is down 21% for first quarter 2018 versus 2017 for two key reasons: 1) a decline in mortgage originations for the first quarter of 2018, and 2) a sizeable loan prepayment penalty earned in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 is $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2017. This is primarily due to an increase in employees and salaries in support of balance sheet growth. The efficiency ratio improved to 62.9% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 69.4% for first quarter 2017.

MainStreet Bancshares's balance sheet grew 48% to $844 million for first quarter 2018 versus first quarter 2017. Net loans at March 31, 2018 total $703 million against net loans outstanding at March 31, 2018 of $462 million, an increase of 52%. Asset quality remains very strong with nonperforming loans at 0.27% of total gross loans on March 31, 2018.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $165 million as of March 31, 2018, a 45% increase from March 31, 2017. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 24% of total deposits at March 31, 2018. Total deposits as of March 31, 2018 were $691 million an increase of $227 million from March 31, 2017.

The book value per common share is $12.75 as of March 31, 2018. According to OTC Markets, the share price closed the quarter at $20.95 per common share, or 164% of book value. During the first quarter there were 362 trades for a total volume of 228,161 common shares totaling $4.3 million.

QUOTES: "2018 is off to a good start," says Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Our growth is coming from relationships with customers who expect excellent service; and our team consistently delivers."

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Leesburg and Clarendon. In addition, MainStreet has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in well over 1,000 businesses in the Metropolitan area.

MainStreet has a full complement of payment system services for third party payment providers. MainStreet has a nationally known market leader on-staff ready to help payment providers create a solution perfect for their needs.

MainStreet has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From mobile banking and Apple Pay to instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve its customer experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share data)













3/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/17 6/30/17 3/31/17 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents









Cash and due from banks $ 21,597 $ 37,493 $ 20,804 $ 14,801 $ 11,867 Federal funds sold 5,316 ― ― 4,674 4,856 Total cash and cash equivalents 26,913 37,493 20,804 19,475 16,723 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 47,009 51,314 51,854 37,274 28,889 Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value 27,469 27,517 27,566 27,615 27,664 Restricted equity securities, at cost 5,545 4,241 3,898 3,895 3,892 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 702,700 654,339 569,137 525,989 461,768 Premises and equipment, net 14,568 13,965 13,997 12,008 12,132 Other real estate owned, net ― ― ― 135 135 Accrued interest and other receivables 3,938 3,849 3,076 2,737 2,363 Bank owned life insurance 13,743 13,637 13,526 13,417 13,308 Other assets 1,794 1,596 1,687 1,715 1,388 Total Assets $ 843,679 $ 807,951 $ 705,545 $ 644,260 $ 568,262











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Non-interest bearing deposits $ 164,795 $ 171,572 $ 155,586 $ 139,023 $ 114,044 Interest bearing DDA deposits 54,097 48,432 25,888 27,639 17,443 Savings and NOW deposits 49,935 47,855 42,908 48,268 44,697 Money market deposits 118,532 82,828 69,425 86,009 79,704 Other time deposits 303,575 316,968 302,689 237,853 207,854 Total deposits 690,934 667,655 596,496 538,792 463,742 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 64,129 53,780 42,604 40,167 40,179 Subordinated Debt 14,755 14,747 14,740 14,733 14,726 Other liabilities 3,298 2,968 1,647 1,807 2,011 Total Liabilities 773,116 739,150 655,487 595,499 520,658











Stockholders' Equity:









Common stock 21,579 21,442 16,835 16,808 16,792 Capital surplus 35,769 35,693 22,336 22,229 22,126 Retained earnings 13,368 11,682 10,922 9,777 8,827 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (153) (16) (35) (53) (141) Total Stockholders' Equity 70,563 68,801 50,058 48,761 47,604











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 843,679 $ 807,951 $ 705,545 $ 644,260 $ 568,262











Other Financial Highlights









Annualized return on average assets 0.84% 0.60% 0.68% 0.68% 0.73% Annualized return on average equity 9.64% 7.44% 8.22% 8.26% 8.74% Annualized net interest margin 3.57% 3.49% 3.52% 3.64% 3.61% Efficiency ratio 62.85% 66.90% 66.95% 68.47% 69.38% Gross loans to deposits 102.69% 98.86% 96.25% 98.45% 100.45% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89% 0.86% 0.87% 0.84% 0.87% Past due loans 30-89 days to total gross loans 0.02% 0.03% 0.03% 0.37% 0.00% Past due loans 90 days or more to total gross loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 0.00% 0.00% Non-accrual loans to total gross loans 0.27% 0.31% 0.35% 0.02% 0.02% Quarterly net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 7 $ 3 $ 7 $ 39 $ 111 Book value per share $ 12.75 $ 12.57 $ 11.60 $ 11.30 $ 11.06 Closing stock price $ 20.95 $ 17.52 $ 16.30 $ 16.05 $ 16.55











Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62% 10.65% 10.08% 10.74% 11.78% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.62% 10.65% 10.08% 10.74% 11.78% Total risk-based capital ratio 11.42% 11.43% 10.88% 11.52% 12.57% Leverage ratio 10.44% 10.42% 9.43% 10.32% 10.69%





































MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION



(Unaudited)



(In thousands, except share and per share data)















Year-to-Date Three Months Ended





3/31/18 3/31/17 3/31/18 12/31/17 9/30/17 6/30/17 3/31/17



INTEREST INCOME:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 8,316 $ 5,353 $ 8,316 $ 7,437 $ 6,573 $ 5,717 $ 5,353



Interest on investment securities 341 396 341 343 424 413 396



Interest on federal funds sold 100 40 100 122 88 47 40



Total interest income 8,757 5,789 8,757 7,902 7,085 6,177 5,789























INTEREST EXPENSE:

















Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits 164 41 164 70 40 43 41



Interest on savings and NOW deposits 46 43 46 42 50 47 43



Interest on money market deposits 264 116 264 151 148 150 116



Interest on other time deposits 1,091 536 1,091 1,109 875 594 536



Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 179 84 179 141 119 108 84



Interest on Subordinated Debt 238 241 238 239 243 241 241



Total interest expense 1,982 1,061 1,982 1,752 1,475 1,183 1,061



Net interest income 6,775 4,728 6,775 6,150 5,610 4,994 4,728



Provision for loan losses 635 195 635 715 550 425 195



Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,140 4,533 6,140 5,435 5,060 4,569 4,533



OTHER INCOME:

















Deposit account service charges 213 192 213 221 221 202 192



Bank owned life insurance income 106 106 106 111 108 110 106



Other fee income 189 349 189 174 237 246 349



Total other income 508 647 508 506 566 558 647



OTHER EXPENSES:

















Salaries and employee benefits 2,749 2,372 2,749 2,400 2,431 2,449 2,372



Furniture and equipment expenses 381 286 381 347 333 306 286



Advertising and marketing 156 31 156 127 80 26 31



Occupancy expenses 151 171 151 143 138 153 171



Outside services 196 129 196 209 212 113 129



Administrative expenses 118 90 118 145 115 98 90



Other operating expenses 826 653 826 838 657 608 650



Total other expenses 4,577 3,732 4,577 4,209 3,966 3,753 3,729



INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,071 1,448 2,071 1,732 1,660 1,374 1,451



Income tax expense 385 421 385 971 516 427 421



NET INCOME $ 1,686 $ 1,027 $ 1,686 $ 761 $ 1,144 $ 947 $ 1,030











































Net income per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.24 $ 0.30 $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.24



Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 5,529,758 4,314,852 5,529,758 5,234,392 4,315,675 4,315,591 4,304,852































Contact: Jeff W. Dick

(703) 481-4567

