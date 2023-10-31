Maison Law Family: Stronger Together Creates Network for California Businesses and Accident Victims

News provided by

Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

31 Oct, 2023, 12:32 ET

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law of California has established an important new resource for both California accident victims and local businesses. Bringing together doctors, lawyers, therapists and other local service providers, Maison Law Family: Stronger Together creates a support network for accident victims.  

"Maison Law Family: Stronger Together" is a support network that makes a meaningful difference in a patient's physical, emotional, and financial recovery process. After a serious accident, patients scramble to find the right doctors, therapists, body shops, legal representation, and other resources that are needed to make a complete recovery. The Maison Law Family provides patients with resources they need to easily locate trusted professionals in their area.

Eligible businesses can opt into the Maison Law Family referral network where they can give and receive client leads and network with like-minded professionals – all with the goal of providing the best service possible to patients across California.

As a part of the Maison Law Family: Stronger Together network, members receive invitations to exclusive Maison Law Family events, client referrals, family care packages, networking opportunities, and other community incentives.

These are just a few of the types of partners Maison Law Family: Stronger Together unites:

  • Doctors and Surgeons
  • Chiropractors
  • Physical therapists
  • Occupational therapists
  • Trauma specialists
  • Insurance agents
  • Tow truck drivers
  • Body shops
  • Specialized lawyers
  • Funeral homes
  • Other businesses that provide support to accident victims and their families

Maison Law Founder Martin Gasparian says, "Members of our referral program are more than business associates, they are family. It's an empowering relationship that benefits victims and providers."

Reach out to [email protected] at Maison Law Family: Stronger Together to find out more about this powerful alliance of professionals or visit https://maisonlaw.com/family/

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

