Maison Law Invites Businesses to Participate in Wrongful Death Awareness Day

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is encouraging law firms, medical practices, and other businesses to participate in "Wrongful Death Awareness Day" on February 17th, 2025.

Martin Gasparian, the founder of Maison Law and the spearhead of the holiday explains, "Wrongful Death Awareness Day provides an opportunity for lawyers, therapists, medical service professionals, and families of victims of wrongful death to raise awareness and give support to those impacted by tragic accidents."

Benefits to Businesses

Any business that supports families who are impacted by wrongful death benefits by additional awareness of this legal option. All too often, families who are unaware of Wrongful Death claims turn to crowdfunding sites to raise enough money to cover the costs of the funeral or remaining medical bills. In many cases, they don't realize that they have funds available to cover these costs.

Businesses are often negatively impacted by the lack of awareness of these resources. For example, hospitals and treatment centers don't get paid promptly – if ever – due to the lack of awareness regarding wrongful death claims. Additionally, with raised awareness, families could invest in funerals that provide greater tribute to the legacy of their loved ones. Many businesses wanting to provide support to families will have additional reach by improving awareness of wrongful death claims.

Businesses encouraged to participate include:

Law firms

Hospitals

Urgent cares

Medical treatment facilities

Mental health providers

Funeral homes

Government leaders

Ways to Participate

Wrongful Death Awareness Day is about raising awareness of wrongful death claims so that families are aware of their legal options. To that end, businesses can raise awareness through any action that starts the conversation of this resource. This can be as simple as discussing the option with your client. Other options include:

Posting on social media with #WrongfulDeathAwarenessDay.

Hosting or sponsoring events like memorials or fundraising events.

Offering pro bono services or consultations to families who have recently lost loved ones.

Support advocacy efforts to reduce the causes of wrongful deaths.

Engage with the media through interviews, op-eds, or articles discussing the significance of this option.

Partner with grief support groups to provide resources and information.

Build a memorial or tribute to those who have lost their lives in your community.

Foster community connections with groups, like bicycle or pedestrian clubs, that are often impacted by wrongful deaths.

For more information about Wrongful Death Awareness Day, visit: https://maisonlaw.com/community/wrongful-death-awareness-day/ or https://www.nationaldayarchives.com/day/wrongful-death-awareness-day/

