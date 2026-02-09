Maison Law Invites Businesses to Participate in Wrongful Death Awareness Day

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is encouraging law firms, medical practices, and other businesses to participate in "Wrongful Death Awareness Day" on February 17th, 2026.

Martin Gasparian, the founder of Maison Law explains, "Wrongful Death Awareness Day provides an opportunity for lawyers, therapists, medical service professionals, and families of victims of wrongful death to raise awareness and give support to those impacted by tragic accidents."

Benefits to Businesses

Businesses are often negatively impacted by surviving families lack of awareness of wrongful death claims. For example, hospitals and treatment centers don't get paid promptly – if ever – because families don't know that they are legally entitled to pursue compensation for their damages. Instead, families turn to GoFundMe or cut corners to avoid costs.

Ways to Participate

Wrongful Death Awareness Day is about raising awareness of wrongful death claims so that families are aware of their legal options. To that end, businesses like law firms, hospitals, and funeral homes can raise awareness through any action that starts the conversation on wrongful death claims.

Some ways to help families and spread awareness include:

Hosting or sponsoring events like memorials or resource fairs.

Creating educational campaigns to share on social media or webinars.

Offering pro bono services or consultations to families who have recently lost loved ones.

Engaging with the media through interviews, op-eds, or articles discussing the significance of this option.

Fostering community connections with groups, like bicycle or pedestrian clubs, that are often impacted by wrongful deaths.

For more information about Wrongful Death Awareness Day, visit: https://maisonlaw.com/community/wrongful-death-awareness-day/

Media Contact Only: [email protected]

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm