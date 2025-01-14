Maison Law is Accepting Clients for Eaton Wildfire SCE Lawsuit

News provided by

Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

Jan 14, 2025, 14:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law is accepting clients for a lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE). Southern California Edison (SCE) may be liable for sparking the Eaton Fire which burned over 14,000 acres, destroying 7,000+ structures.

The Eaton Fire has displaced families throughout Pasadena, leaving victims homeless and injured. As such, victims will need extensive financial support in rebuilding their property, addressing health concerns, and supporting family members who lost loved ones in the fire.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, fire officials believe the Eaton Fire originated in the SCE service area. As SCE could be linked to the origins of the fire, SCE has been asked to preserve evidence of their actions (or inactions) that may have had a causal relationship to the eruption of the wildfire.

Some of the most common ways that power companies cause fires are:

  • Failing to properly maintain power lines and power infrastructure
  • Failing to trim trees and vegetation from around power lines and substations to mitigate fire risk
  • Failing to update and replace aging electrical equipment and infrastructure
  • Failure to cut power during strong winds

Additionally, SCE filed Electric Safety Incident Reports related to the Eaton Fire and for the Hurst Fire. The reports contain preliminary information and are provided within two to four hours after a triggering event. More information will be gathered during an in-depth investigation.

Victims of the Eaton Wildfire can find more information on the Eaton Wildfire SCE Lawsuit at: https://maisonlaw.com/personal-injury/wildfire-lawyer/eaton/southern-california-edison/

For Media Inquiries Only:

Lindsey Busfield[email protected]

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Maison Law is Accepting Clients for Hurst Wildfire SCE Lawsuit

Maison Law is now accepting clients for a lawsuit against Southern California Edison (SCE) for their role in the Hurst Fire. All victims with...

Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Donates a New, One-of-a-Kind Outdoor Mobility Training Facility to Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Visalia

The Maison Law Mobility Training Course at Kaweah Health opened today at the Kaweah Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Visalia, California with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Legal Issues

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics