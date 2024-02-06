Maison Law Provides Free Newspapers to Bakersfield Schools

News provided by

Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

06 Feb, 2024, 06:30 ET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an advocate for literacy and education in California communities, Maison Law is now sponsoring The Bakersfield Californian's "Californian in Education" program. Through this powerful initiative, the Bakersfield Californian is providing free newspapers to classrooms across Kern County.

Teachers are able to use these newspapers to teach a variety of subjects including math, reading, history, science, writing, geography, and more.

Schools who enroll in this free program will have access to physical copies or an e-edition license of The Bakersfield Californian for an entire school year. Additionally, students get to learn from an up-to-date, real-world source. Creative lesson plans are also included for teachers.

All K-12 schools, including public and private schools, are eligible to participate. Adult education classes are also able to enroll in this program.

For instructions on how to enroll in this program and receive newspapers for your classroom, visit www.maisonlaw.com/2024/02/free-classroom-newspapers

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm

