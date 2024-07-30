MAISupport to Launch AI Powered Addiction Counseling Application on the Synergetics.ai Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAISupport Inc, an innovative startup in the Addiction Counseling domain, is launching its AI powered application on the Synergetics.ai platform.

"The addiction counseling domain encompassing drug, alcohol and gambling addiction is a market in need of better solutions. We are addressing this through our innovative AI powered agent technology powered by Synergetics," said Alex Montorro, Founder and CEO of MAISupport. "There is a need globally for better tools for those in need of addiction counseling, and we are bringing them to their fingertips on mobile and web devices with 24x7 availability," added Montorro.

"MAISupport is meeting a need in an expanding market for addiction counseling as mental health issues have been on the rise in recent years," said Raghu Bala, CEO of Synergetics. Synergetics' Synergy platform is a first-of-its-kind Rapid AI Development (RAID) technology with an easy-to-use drag and drop interface to build enterprise AI applications in a fraction of the time when compared with other solutions. It brings together the training of models, testing and certification of models, selection of interface choices (avatar, chat, voice, embedded, and API), and deployment options.

MAISupport is expected to serve rehabilitation centers, casino operators, hospitals, mental health facilities and more with its solution starting by the Fall of 2024.

