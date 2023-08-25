Maisy Kay Releases Second Single "After Midnight" In Anticipation of Her Upcoming EP

Click the link here to listen to "After Midnight" and for the visualizer, click the link here

See her perform her latest hits before she wraps up tour with JVKE!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maisy Kay, a new and show-stopping voice on the rise to pop stardom, has released her second single "After Midnight," as she continues to build hype around her upcoming EP "Metamorphosis" hitting streaming platforms this November. The song is a true electronic pop hit, portraying a tale of chemistry when you lock eyes with that captivating person across the bar. The next thing you know, you're falling for their behavior and temptation and in the words of Maisy Kay, "everything is better after midnight." Last month, the popstar also released her lead single titled "First Time" and fans can see her songs come to life in her last few shows on the JVKE "What Tour Feels Like" tour. To find out the rest of the dates Maisy Kay will be touring with JVKE, visit www.maisykay.com.

"After Midnight" by Maisy Kay

"'After Midnight' is a song that I personally love and is one of my favorites off my upcoming EP. I've been performing it on tour with JVKE and I love seeing everyone dance and losing themselves in the music I wrote," says songwriter Maisy Kay, "The song is about the excitement of a fresh connection and not knowing where it might lead, but just being along for the ride. Sometimes, you just have to put your fate in the hands of the other person that catches your eye and see where it might take you."

In addition to joining JVKE on tour, Maisy Kay has joined forces with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, R3HAB, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules and more. In her newest singles, "After Midnight" and "First Time," she continues to bring the heat to the music industry ahead of her highly anticipated EP "Metamorphosis" releasing this fall.

For a one more week, you can catch Maisy Kay wrapping up her tour with JVKE at the following dates and cities:

Fri, Aug 25 - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

- First Avenue, Sun, Aug 27 - The Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI

- The Majestic Theatre, Mon, Aug 28 - History, Toronto, ON

- History, Thu, Aug 31 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

- 9:30 Club, Fri, Sep 1 - Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

- Theatre of Living Arts, Sat, Sep 2 - House of Blues, Boston, MA

Maisy Kay was plucked from obscurity for her talent and dropped in Los Angeles where she honed her craft and found her voice – going from English schoolgirl to Los Angeles songstress with over 200 million cumulative streams. She has been hard at work in the studio all year and this November she will be releasing her EP, "Metamorphosis" with "First Time" and "After Midnight" being forefront singles. Fans can also anticipate more singles to be dropped in the coming months leading up to her anticipated EP. In all music she creates Maisy Kay attempts to inspire others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery, falling in love and more.

You can find the key art at the link here.

About Maisy Kay

Maisy Kay is a rising singer-songwriter with a bold and fascinating new voice in pop music. Moving from a small countryside in England to the heart of Los Angeles, Maisy Kay is a one-of-a-kind musician blending nostalgic dance and pop music magnified through her lyrics and overall inspiration behind every track. As shown on her 2020 smash single "The Storm" with gaming music creator, TheFatRat, which recently hit over 20 million streams on Spotify, she is already making a mark in the industry with collaborations with notable powerhouses like Timbaland, Tiësto, Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins and Max Martin protégé Lukas "LULOU" Loules. Maisy Kay has incorporated her love for fantasy and alternate worlds with songs like "The Beast Within" inspired by the fictional Na'vi language from "Avatar." She has made waves with her hit singles, "Karma is a Bitch Like You," "Scared Together," which received a remix from producer DJ R3HAB and got her first big break contributing Japanese lyrics and vocals to pop artist Anly's #1 Spotify viral hit, "Distance." Maisy Kay is proud to continue to share her gift with the world with her newest hit singles "First Time" and "After Midnight" off her upcoming EP "Metamorphosis" debuting this November. The songstress is currently on JVKE's "What Tour Feels Like" summer tour across the United States to give fans the performance of a lifetime. She is looking forward to continuing to grow her fanbase and inspiring others to find their own paths as she relays in her lyrics illustrating her own journey to self-discovery. For more information, please visit www.maisykay.com. To see Maisy Kay on tour this summer and purchase tickets visit https://itsjvke.com/#tour.

FOLLOW MAISY KAY

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify | YouTube

Media Contacts :

Interdependence Public Relations

Lindsey Rathjen / Daniella Colletti

[email protected]

917-861-5063

SOURCE Maisy Kay