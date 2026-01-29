Maja Kristin makes transformative $3 million gift to the American Red Cross

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross welcomes philanthropist Maja Kristin as a Mission Leader and member of the Chairman's Council at the Silver level following her generous $3 million gift supporting the organization's greatest needs.

Maja Kristin donates $3 million to the American Red Cross to support the organization’s greatest needs. Photo courtesy of Maja Kristin.

As a Mission Leader and Chairman's Council member, Kristin joins an elite group of the most generous Red Cross donors — those committed to alleviating suffering in the face of emergencies. Disasters are happening more often and with greater impact, increasingly disrupting blood drives and deepening reliance on the Red Cross. These challenges underscore the importance of consistent support from donors who trust the Red Cross to apply their gifts where the need is greatest.

"As communities experience severe weather, ongoing blood needs and other disasters big and small, the American Red Cross remains a trusted support system — helping those in need," said Kristin.

Kristin — who is also a member of the Red Cross Tiffany Circle — began her philanthropic journey with the organization in 2017. She has experienced firsthand the devastation of repeated wildfires as a resident of California's North Bay and was inspired to give by a deep concern for disaster preparedness and relief.

"Humanitarians like Maja power our mission every day, enabling us to deliver help and hope anytime and anywhere we're needed," said Cliff Holtz, President and CEO of the American Red Cross. "Her support is a reminder that we depend on the compassion of those who believe in helping people in their darkest hours, and I am deeply grateful for her remarkable generosity and trust in the Red Cross."

Kristin's story is as inspiring as her generosity. Raised in the San Francisco housing projects, she worked her way through college and law school, ultimately founding her own law firm just two years after passing the bar. Her philanthropic endeavors reflect her deep commitment to empowering women and marginalized communities, championing equality and opportunity for all. Through her leadership and generosity, Kristin exemplifies the humanitarian spirit of the Red Cross and inspires others to make a meaningful difference.

WOMEN LEADING WITH HEART AND HUMANITY For more than 140 years, the American Red Cross has been powered by compassion and service. From the bold vision of founder Clara Barton to the extraordinary humanitarians shaping the mission today, women have always been at the heart of the Red Cross — as volunteers, donors, staff and leaders. Their dedication ensures the organization can offer help and hope in times of crisis.

