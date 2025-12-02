Majestic Steel Announces Strategic Investment and Leadership Transition at Steel Homes, Strengthening U.S. Modular Housing Capabilities

CLEVELAND, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA today announced a strategic investment and leadership transition at Steel Homes, a modular single-family home manufacturer headquartered in Miami, Florida. Founded in 2011, Steel Homes specializes in steel-framed, factory-built residential structures engineered for speed, durability, and resilience in high-wind and hurricane-prone regions.

Following a recent restructuring, Steel Homes is entering a new phase of operational stability and expansion. With enhanced leadership and renewed capitalization, the company is positioned to scale production across South Florida, the Caribbean, and broader coastal markets where demand for resilient housing continues to rise.

Todd Leebow, CEO and President of Majestic Steel USA, emphasized the significance of the investment:

"We invested in Steel Homes because the future of American housing needs a smarter, faster, and more resilient way to build. Steel Homes brings a differentiated approach—factory-built, steel-framed homes that deliver the speed, quality, and consistency traditional construction can't match. With a nationwide housing shortage and rising costs stretching both builders and families, the timing couldn't be clearer. Steel Homes gives us an innovative platform that can serve multiple markets—from affordable housing to luxury living—while reducing build times, improving durability, and creating real scalability. We see this as a meaningful step toward solving America's housing crisis with modern manufacturing and American-made steel at the center."

By combining Majestic Steel's national footprint and supply chain expertise with Steel Homes' modular technology, the companies aim to bring greater reliability and efficiency to a sector facing rising construction costs, labor constraints, and growing demand for speed-to-market.

Steel Homes will continue operating out of its Miami facility while expanding production capacity to meet demand in regional markets requiring hurricane-resistant, code-compliant housing.

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family-owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America.

