Majestic Steel Continues Investment in Talent and Technology With Jeff Suellentrop as Chief Information and Technology Officer

CLEVELAND, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic"), a leading steel service center, announced the hire of Jeff Suellentrop as Chief Information and Technology Officer.

Jeff is an experienced business and information technology executive who is highly skilled in digital strategy and transformations, enterprise architecture, application development and process optimization. He has extensive experience developing, innovating and architecting strategies for high growth, global companies across various industries. His addition continues Majestic's strategic initiative to modernize and disrupt by hiring top talent new to steel.

"We are pleased to welcome Jeff to Majestic as Chief Information and Technology Officer," said CEO Todd Leebow. "Jeff will oversee all of Majestic's Technology and Information areas. In this role, he will lead our digital transformation efforts by integrating best-in class tech into all areas of our business so we can deliver even more value to customers."

Most recently, Jeff served as Vice President Enterprise Architecture and Programs with Breville, where he led the global integration of multiple regional business processes and technology stacks into one global structure. Prior to Breville, he served as the Chief Enterprise Architect for 7-Eleven, Inc. focusing on business value delivery across 9,000+ U.S. and Canadian stores. His experience also includes positions at Petco, Home Depot and Nike.

Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management from Missouri State University. He also holds his APICS certification (Certified in Basics of Supply Chain Management).

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

For more information on Majestic, visit www.majesticsteel.com.

For press inquiries, contact Kate Mitchell [email protected].

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA

Related Links

http://www.majesticsteel.com

