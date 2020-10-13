Majestic Steel Joins National Diversity Council

CLEVELAND, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel announced today it has entered a partnership with the National Diversity Council (NDC) as part of the company's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The NDC was founded in 2008 and brings together the private, public and non-profit sectors to foster an understanding of diversity and inclusion as a dynamic strategy for business success and community well-being through various initiatives. The partnership was spearheaded by Majestic's Diversity and Inclusion Committee, a cross-functional committee dedicated to awareness, collaboration and impact through a collective shared passion – advancing diversity and inclusion at Majestic.

"Since our inception in 1979, Majestic has been committed to the dignity, respect and inclusion of each and every associate," said Joe Cohen, Executive Vice President, People Strategy. "I am very excited about Majestic's recent partnership with NDC because they have cultivated an extremely strong nationwide network of state and regional councils that promote diversity and inclusion within the workplace and communities where we operate our three largest facilities – Cleveland, Houston and Tampa. Together, Majestic and NDC will harness the energy of these challenging times to elevate the discussion, drive meaningful and deliberate change and transform our workplaces and communities into inclusive environments where individuals are valued for their talents and empowered to reach their fullest potential."

As part of the company's partnership, Majestic Chief Operating Officer Dave Kipe has been appointed to the NDC's Board of Directors to help govern the Diversity Council and set the strategy for key initiatives and goals of the Council. "It is an honor and a privilege to represent Majestic on the Board of Directors for the NDC," said Dave Kipe. I am proud to work for a company that is committed to creating an inclusive environment where diverse voices are welcomed from associates throughout the entire organization. I am very excited to join an incredibly talented team and look forward to working with each member to expand the reach of the Council and help drive its mission and vision of diversity and inclusion in businesses, communities and schools."

Additionally, several Majestic associates will serve on the Board of Directors for the Ohio, Texas and Florida Diversity Councils as well as Advisory Board Members on the Cleveland, Houston and Tampa City Diversity Councils.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA is a leading, privately held and family-owned processor and distributor prime flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves customers in manufacturing, construction, wholesale, and retail distribution throughout North America. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with locations across the United States. Learn more at majesticsteel.com and join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information, press only:

Bryan Bridges-Limon

917-207-9980

[email protected]

SOURCE Majestic Steel USA

Related Links

http://www.majesticsteel.com

