Majestic Steel USA Announces New State-Of-The-Art Service Center On Nucor Hickman Campus In Arkansas

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA, Inc. ("Majestic") announced today a new state-of-the-art service center and processing facility on the campus of Nucor Steel Arkansas. The expansive 515,000 sq. ft. facility will feature next generation processing and warehousing equipment while creating roughly 225 jobs locally at full scale.

As a master distribution site, the addition of the Arkansas location enables Majestic to better service customers in central and southern regions of the United States. The on-campus site will provide close proximity to production and Nucor's new galvanized line currently under construction; creating greater supply chain optimization, operational efficiencies, and inevitably shorter lead times for customers in the area. We expect the new facility to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

"Today's announcement cements our commitment to provide the best supply chain solution and value add to our customers and further strengthens our partnership with Nucor," said Todd Leebow, Majestic President and CEO. "Our intention with this investment is to offer our customers in the region the combined benefit of localized service and national resources."

"We are excited to have this Majestic Steel USA facility on our campus where they will process and stock high-quality steel products for businesses in the region. This partnership with Majestic brings economic development and jobs to our local community and is an example of the positive economic impact generated by steel industry investment," said Troy Brooks, Nucor Vice President & General Manager, Nucor Steel Arkansas.

"I'm pleased to welcome Majestic Steel to Northeast Arkansas," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "The company is making a significant investment in the state thanks to the hardworking, dedicated employees in the steel industry, and the jobs being created will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in the area."

Majestic Steel USA, founded in 1979 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a privately held and family owned distributor and processor of flat-rolled steel. Majestic serves its customers in manufacturing, construction, and distribution from its network of locations throughout North America. Majestic is a leader in the domestic steel industry with a vision of innovation. Majestic believes steel is critical to American industry and the economy, and continues to supply quality products and the best customer experience.

