Majestic Steel USA is a 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 21st year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. "More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project ERC established to help employers make a difference in the lives of people working and living in our 22-county region," noted ERC senior vice president Carrie Morse, who has overseen the program for the last 17 years.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in five distinct areas: organizational strategy, policies, and communication; recruitment, selecting, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.





"This award is a testament to the unique values based culture we've created at Majestic Steel. Receiving this award means that what we're doing to create a Majestic Experience for all is really working. In order for that to happen we need every associate to believe in what we do, and we have that at Majestic," Melissa Duda, Director of Human Resources.

"We're thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year's NorthCoast 99 award winners! With unemployment at a 49-year-low, the benchmarks for attracting, engaging, and retaining employees are higher than ever. Year after year, winning organizations are raising the bar with increasingly progressive and groundbreaking HR practices and benefits that elevate the experience of their employees," said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

About Majestic Steel USA

Majestic Steel USA is a steel service center headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Majestic Steel stocks, processes and ships to over 3,000 customers across the United States. Additional information regarding Majestic Steel USA can be found at www.majesticsteel.com.

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

