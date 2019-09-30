Majestic Steel USA's month of giving may be over but the spirit continues

During the month of August over 112 Majestic Steel associates volunteered 1,040 hours of service to projects at nine different organizations throughout the Greater Cleveland area. Majestic Steel's associates painted fences at the Cleveland Metroparks , assisted Cuyahoga County Child and Family Services with Family Fun Day , landscaped and prepared meals at the Ronald McDonald House , cleared dog walking paths for Rescue Village and much more.

Each opportunity offered unique experiences for Majestic Steel's associates. During the hours volunteered countless memories were made. One of the more memorable experiences was having lunch with Mayor Fletcher Berger while volunteering at the City of Bedford Heights.

Majestic Steel also understood that not everyone could take off of work and participate in these opportunities. To accommodate, Majestic Steel associates had the opportunity to donate items to Rescue Village, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, and Volunteers of America. Majestic Steel's donations filled multiple cars. Their donations for the Great Cleveland Food Bank alone totaled 193 pounds.

"Philanthropy is part of our DNA. Majestic values the community. It gives our associates the opportunity to participate in activities that are close to home. We see philanthropy as a responsibility. It's brought our associates closer together and has made a difference for those in need," said Todd Leebow, CEO & President at Majestic Steel USA.

Even though Majestic's month of giving is over, that doesn't mean they'll stop their philanthropic work. This year, they have partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help renovate a house in Cleveland and will continue to work on the project until the house is ready to be someone's home. The last 40 years have meant so much to Majestic Steel because they've been able to give back to their communities. The organization looks forward to celebrating the next 40 years and every year after with even more philanthropic opportunities.

