Major 6-Day Industrial Auction to Feature Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Facility Equipment in Midland, Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BidItUp Auctions Worldwide will host a major six-day industrial auction offering machinery and equipment from a late-model lithium-ion battery manufacturing operation formerly used for electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) applications. The live virtual webcast auction will take place March 31, April 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET each day, and will feature a wide range of advanced manufacturing assets from the facility located in Midland, Michigan.

Mfg. Plant: Midland, Michigan (400,000 Sq. Ft.) ENTIRETY: Thyssenkrupp XRANGE XALT Battery Module - Pack Automated Assembly Line [Lots 1001-1020E]

The sale represents a rare opportunity for manufacturers, integrators, and technology companies to acquire equipment from a 400,000-square-foot world-class battery production facility designed for high-volume lithium-ion pouch cell manufacturing. The plant includes high-bay clearance, Class 10,000 to Class 1,000 clean and dry rooms, and fully integrated automated production lines.

According to BidItUp, the offering reflects a billion-dollar investment in advanced battery production technology, including fully automated and largely symmetrical pouch-cell production systems with two parallel anode and cathode lines capable of both solvent-based (NMP) and aqueous processing. The assets provide scalable production capability for industries such as electric vehicles, maritime applications, aerospace systems, and grid-scale energy storage.

"This auction presents a unique chance for global manufacturers to immediately access advanced lithium-ion production infrastructure without the long lead times associated with building new facilities," said Tara Shaikh, CEO of BidItUp Auctions Worldwide. "Companies seeking to expand battery manufacturing capacity can acquire proven equipment and integrated systems from a sophisticated, turnkey manufacturing environment."

Among the highlighted assets are automated battery module and pack assembly lines, cathode and anode slurry mixing systems, coating lines, formation and grading systems, and laboratory and quality assurance equipment. Additional offerings include industrial vacuum systems, process instrumentation, control panels, and a wide range of production support equipment.

Each day of the auction will focus on specific segments of the production process. Day 1 will feature lithium-ion battery pack assembly lines and laboratory/QA processes, followed by formation and grading systems on Day 2. Subsequent sessions will cover cathode and anode slurry mixing, coating applications, pouch cell production equipment, and facility support assets including tooling, spare parts, and maintenance equipment.

The auction will be conducted as a live virtual webcast, enabling bidders from around the world to participate remotely.

Interested buyers can review the catalog and register to bid through BidItUp's auction platform.

About BidItUp Auctions Worldwide

BidItUp Auctions Worldwide is a global leader in industrial asset disposition, providing auction, appraisal, and advisory services to companies across manufacturing, energy, technology, and industrial sectors.

For more information, contact:

Tara Shaikh, CEO, Auctioneer

BidItUp Auctions Worldwide

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 818-508-7034

SOURCE BidItUp Auctions Worldwide