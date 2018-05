Major Breakthrough: Dutch Manufacturer Vivera Brings First 100% Plant-Based Steak to Market

Vivera announces that it, as first company in the world, will bring the 100% plant-based steak to market. Vivera has already started production and expects to produce several million pieces in 2018. Vivera has a current production of more than 1 million meat replacements a week, making it one of the three largest producers in Europe. The company sees a strong growing international demand for plant-based products. Vivera has been one of the founders of meat alternatives in Western Europe since its foundation in 1990.

Worldwide introduction for British supermarket chain Tesco

As the first supermarket in the world, the British chain Tesco (biggest supermarket chain in Europe) sells the 100% plant-based steak from 21 May 2018 in more than 400 supermarkets. In June 2018, several large supermarket chains will follow in the Netherlands and from the second half of 2018 Vivera will also sell the product in other countries in Europe, starting with the German, French and Italian markets. Only plant-based ingredients like wheat and soy are used in the production. This allows both vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians to enjoy this ground-breaking product.

Gert Jan Gombert of Vivera states: "A large group of vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians has been very interested in such a product for years. With the breakthrough of its market introduction and large-scale production, a large group of consumers can enjoy this very tasty plant-based product. The smell, taste and bite can hardly be distinguished from real steak and we are convinced that this product will meet a large need of consumers. It is very important that we eat less meat, both for our own health, animal welfare and for our planet. Innovative and high-quality plant-based products can make a significant contribution here."

Official presentation

On 29 and 30 May Vivera will officially present its plant-based steak at the PLMA exhibition at the RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Large-scale production of plant-based steak is major breakthrough

The development of plant-based steak in mass production fits in the growing popularity of healthy and high quality meat replacements. Consumer interest in healthier and sustainable food is significantly increasing in many parts of Europe. As the world's meat production is projected to double by 2050 according to FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN) the availability of meat alternatives becomes more relevant than ever before. Consumption of plant-based meat alternatives can significantly reduce the environmental impact and the use of scarce resources like water and farmland.

The focus of Vivera is to establish a 100% plant-based productportfolio before the end of 2018. Its current productportfolio consists of more than 40 different meat alternatives.

About Vivera

Vivera has been pioneering in the development of vegetarian and plant-based meal components since 1990. The company with headquarters and factory in the Netherlands has since grown into one of the largest manufacturers in Europe. The product range consists of more than 40 products and belongs to the top of the market in quality as well as in variety. The products are based on a.o. wheat, soy, peas, corn, rice and vegetables. Its products are developed based on the best taste, bite, appearance, variety, health and value for money. Vivera's range is already available in 23 European countries and around 25,000 supermarkets.

Vivera is Founding Member of the Green Protein Alliance and co-founder of 'Het Planeet' (Platform Sustainable Proteins). Both organizations stimulate the protein transition from animal to plant-based proteins which improves human and animal health and the environment and provides new market opportunities for all market parties in the value chain. In addition, Vivera recently opened the most advanced production facility for tofu in Europe under the name of Dutch Tofu Company. With Dutch Tofu Company, Vivera is active in the market for high quality tofu that is delivered to a growing number of supermarkets in Europe.

Website: http://www.vivera.com

Photos: https://www.vivera.com/en/post/nieuws/presskit-100-plant-based-steak

SOURCE Vivera