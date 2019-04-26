Major Corporations Sign Onto The Hispanic Promise, A First-Of-Its-Kind Diversity And Inclusion Pledge For Hispanics

CHICAGO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever, Microsoft, SAP, Nielsen, Mars, Incorporated, KIND and EY are among the 45+ corporations to sign the first-of-its-kind diversity and inclusion pledge for Hispanics in America - The Hispanic Promise.

The Hispanic Promise is a collaborative effort with more than a dozen Hispanic associations to advance and empower U.S. Hispanics as employees, customers and citizens.

The Hispanic Promise was launched three months ago at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in the first ever Hispanics event in Davos aimed to bring attention to global leaders about the potential of the Hispanic community as a growth engine and an essential business opportunity. The first impressive group of signatories of The Hispanic Promise was announced today during the Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago organized by We Are All Human , a non-profit foundation, devoted to promoting diversity, inclusion and equity.

The Hispanic Promise asks employers to make the commitment to create inclusive workplaces and to take positive actions to hire, promote, retain, and celebrate Hispanics through improved employee engagement, mentorship programs, employee or business resource groups, and talent advancement, with the aim for Hispanic employees to feel they belong, to feel valued, to enjoy equal access to opportunity, and to have a voice.

The signers of the Promise are:

Aflac Dentsu Aegis Network G6 Hospitality AmeriCares Edelman Guardian News APCO Worldwide Emerson Guerrero Media Aztech Innovation EY Guild Mortgage BMO Financial Group Evans Food Group IMM Latino CHS, Inc. Exposing Hope Investors Bank Cultivate with Courage

KIND KSA Martial Academy Rising Storm Music Unilever Lara Media Services SAP URBANDER Latin Podcast Awards SAS Vela LCC Save the Children Inter. Venue33 Mars Spanish Public Media Washington Representatives Microsoft Tradenex World Health Forum Mindot Tupperware Brands Zeno NRG TV Azteca

Nielsen Two Rivers YMCA



Endorsers backing The Hispanic Promise are more than a dozen Hispanic associations including: Association of Latino Professional for America (ALPFA); Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE); Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR); Hispanic C-Suite Corporate Council (HC3); Hispanic Heritage Foundation; Latinas in Tech; Latino Leaders Magazine; League of United Latin American Citizens; Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Prospanica; The Alumni Society; US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Voto Latino; We Are All Human Foundation.

"Hispanics account for more than 17% of today's U.S. workforce, equal to almost 30 million people. It is important for corporations to attract and retain the best talent. In order to attract Hispanics, organizations need to be very explicit and intentional" said We Are All Human's founder, Claudia Romo Edelman. "I was surprised to discover that there are dozens of corporate pledges in America for other groups but nothing exists for Hispanics. I am proud to see more than 45 corporations joining The Hispanic Promise only three months after its launch and look forward to having the first 100 soon," said Romo Edelman.

Present also during the launch event of The Hispanic Promise in Davos was Cid Wilson, President & CEO of the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), a national non-profit that advocates for corporate leadership opportunities for Hispanics.

Romo Edelman added, "We Are All Human is committed to bringing the Hispanic agenda to new markets, audiences and places where they need to be – like the United Nations and at the forefront of global CEOs and decision makers in Davos. We are going to create the first ever event for Hispanics at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and secure the attention of Chief Marketing Officers, as well as, creatives in an effort to change our narrative and improve our shared voice. Next year, We Are All Human will present in the Olympics," she concluded. "The time of Hispanics is now. It is time to be seen, heard and valued."

About the Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago

The Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago is taking place April 26. It builds on progress achieved at We Are All Human's first inaugural Hispanic Leadership Summit, which took place last December at the United Nations. More than 250 leaders voted on a "Vision 2020" for the U.S. Hispanic community that focused on three priorities: access to education, financial empowerment, and improving the image of Latinos and Hispanics. A report summarizing outcomes from the 2018 Hispanic Leadership Summit can be found here .

Sponsors and media partners for this event include:

Gold: PepsiCo Foundation, Richard Edelman

Media partners: Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Latino Leaders Magazine, Business Insider, Hispanic Executive, The Alumni Society, AL DIA News Media

Silver: NRG, McCormick Foundation, Dairy Management Inc., Wells Fargo

Bronze: Conagra, BMO Financial Group, Edelman Chicago, Viacom

The full program for Hispanic Leadership Summit: Chicago and a list of the members of its Strategic Advisory Committee is available here.

The Hispanic Promise will continue to be featured throughout this year at We Are All Human's regional Hispanic Leadership Summits in Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas. The regional summits aim to identify strategies and actions for advancing the community's priorities. We Are All Human will also hold its second annual national Hispanic Leadership Summit at the United Nations in December.

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Our vision is for every human to value every human. Our mission is to advocate for every human to be respected and empowered by focusing on our common humanity. By focusing on the universal values that make us all human, we can reach common ground, eliminate discrimination and achieve a more equitable society.

In October 2018, the foundation unveiled the results of its Hispanic Sentiment Study, which explored the views of the U.S. Hispanic/Latino community pertaining to politics, business, education, and personal values. Conducted online September 15-19, 2018 by the global communications firm Zeno Group , the study surveyed more than 2,500 Hispanics/Latinos, aged 14 and older, across the United States.

For more information, visit www.WeAreAllHuman.org .

