Major European Bank Consortium Qivalis Plans to Leverage Fireblocks to Power MiCAR-compliant Euro-denominated Stablecoin

Fireblocks has been chosen to advance plans for powering the most significant euro-backed stablecoin project to date with its tokenization engine and industry-leading, secure wallet infrastructure for end-to-end treasury management.

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qivalis, a consortium of twelve major European banks created to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, has picked Fireblocks as its core infrastructure partner to power the MiCAR-compliant offering scheduled for the second half of 2026. Fireblocks will provide its end-to-end platform - including tokenization and treasury management capabilities - to enable secure issuance, distribution, and lifecycle management of the euro-denominated stablecoin.

Scheduled for launch in the second half of 2026, the euro-backed stablecoin will be supported by twelve leading European banks: Banca Sella, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, DekaBank, DZ BANK, ING, KBC, Raiffeisen Bank International, SEB, and UniCredit. The offering is subject to authorization by De Nederlandsche Bank (Dutch Central Bank) through Amsterdam-based Qivalis, ensuring full compliance with the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

Despite the stablecoin market reaching $305 billion in January 2026, 99% remains dollar-denominated, with euro-pegged assets representing just $650 million. The consortium aims to challenge this dollar dominance with a regulated, MiCAR-compliant offering designed to become a trusted European payment standard, capturing institutional flows that have lacked a regulated euro alternative.

Fireblocks will provide the technology infrastructure to issue and secure the stablecoin using its institutional-grade tokenization engine and ERC-20F standard, designed specifically for the permissioned access, compliance controls, and audit-ready reporting that regulation required. The platform supports MiCAR compliance through built-in governance controls, operational resilience features, and direct integration of AML/KYC, sanctions screening, and fraud monitoring into transaction workflows - ensuring regulatory alignment without compromising operational efficiency.

"European banks now have both the regulatory framework and the institutional-grade infrastructure needed to scale stablecoins across the market," said Michael Shaulov, Co-Founder and CEO of Fireblocks. "Qivalis demonstrates how major financial institutions can work together to plan a compliant euro-backed stablecoins at scale - with production-ready infrastructure that will meet MiCAR requirements, handle institutional volumes, and integrate seamlessly with existing banking systems. Fireblocks is purpose-built to power initiatives like this, giving banks the security, compliance controls, and operational capabilities required to bring regulated euro stablecoins to life."

The infrastructure will give each member bank the opportunity to offer custody, wallet services, and payment orchestration directly to their clients if they choose, allowing institutions to capture new revenue opportunities. Fireblocks' multi-institution architecture supports this consortium model with granular permission controls and role-based governance that meet institutional security and compliance standards.

"Europe needs a regulated euro-backed stablecoin option backed by trusted financial institutions", says Jan Sell, CEO at Qivalis. "Fireblocks' platform gives us the security, compliance controls, and operational infrastructure to deliver exactly that - enabling our member banks to offer clients a true European alternative for digital cross-border settlement."

Stablecoin transaction volumes surged to $11 trillion in Q4 2025 alone, bringing full-year 2025 totals to $33 trillion - a 75% increase year-over-year. The Qivalis platform will enable member banks to capture this growing demand by integrating 24/7 cross-border settlement of financial instruments and crypto currencies, programmable payment capabilities, and treasury operations into corporate banking, trade finance, and securities settlement services.

To learn more, visit www.fireblocks.com .

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

About Qivalis

Qivalis is developing a fully regulated, euro-denominated stablecoin backed by a consortium of leading European banks. Domiciled in Amsterdam and pursuing Dutch Central Bank (DNB) authorisation as an Electronic Money Institution, Qivalis will provide a fully compliant, 1:1-backed euro stablecoin as a cornerstone of institutional-grade on-chain payment infrastructure. By bridging traditional finance and digital innovation, Qivalis will deliver security, transparency, and trust to Europe's evolving digital economy. Qivalis plans to launch in the second half of 2026.

SOURCE Fireblocks