Major Expo on National AI Competitiveness Addresses America's Readiness to Lead

News provided by

Special Competitive Studies Project

17 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Registration is now open for the Special Competitive Studies Project's "AI Expo for National Competitiveness" May 7-8 in D.C.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), today announced registration is open for the inaugural AI Expo for National Competitiveness on May 7-8, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Over the two days of the expo, attendees will join champions of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on artificial intelligence innovation and applications. Expo tickets are free and information on registration, exhibiting, and sponsoring the event is available at www.scsp.ai/expo/.

"The expo is intended to spark learning and productive conversations among leaders and the public, exploring how AI can be leveraged for U.S. national security and to keep America competitive across all facets AI touches throughout economies and society," said Ylli Bajraktari, president and CEO at SCSP.

At the expo, an expected 200-plus exhibitors will unveil new breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies, collaborate with other innovators, and educate stakeholders and the public about their technologies and capabilities. The expo will also have multiple stages featuring cutting-edge technology demonstrations.

"We want to ensure that the U.S. is positioned to win the techno-economic competition in AI between now and 2030," Bajraktari said. "The AI Expo will be the first public forum on building and maintaining national competitiveness in this key emerging technology. It will also address the vital need for a national public-private partnership to reach the desired outcome of a roadmap for U.S. leadership in AI and to maintain leadership on a global scale."

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter. The Carter Exchange will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai.

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by president and CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project

