Major League Table Tennis Announces Championship Weekend

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the first professional table tennis league in the USA, is thrilled to reveal the championship dates and location to cap its inaugural season. A journey that began in September for the league's 8 teams will culminate with two semifinals and a championship game at Loyola University in Chicago, IL, on April 26-27, 2024.

"We are so excited to be coming back to Chicago for our championship weekend," Commissioner Flint Lane said. "Loyola's Gentile Arena is a perfect venue for MLTT and is just ten miles from downton."

A journey that began in September will culminate at Loyola University in Chicago on April 26-27, 2024. Post this Major League Table Tennis players put on a show for a raucous crowd in Portland, OR. Jiwei Xia (right) of the Portland Paddlers returns a serve from Olajide Omotayo of the Seattle Spinners at MLTT's Week 9 event in Portland, OR. Photo by Jesse Levi Hummel of Throvv.

The final four teams will be competing for the coveted MLTT Cup and $100,000 in prize money. Tickets for all matches will be available for purchase on March 1st. Fans eager to witness the live action and cheer for their favorite teams are encouraged to book their spots in advance. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 4, 2024, and can be conveniently purchased on the official MLTT website at MLTT.com/tickets .

Here's a glimpse of the remaining MLTT schedule:

February 23-25 : West Division | Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

: West Division | Angel of the Winds Arena, March 15-17 : East Division | Rider University , Lawrenceville, NJ

: East Division | , April 5-7 : West Division | Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

: West Division | Koch Arena, April 26-27 : Championship Weekend | Loyola University, Chicago, IL

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint serves on the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County and several software companies.

