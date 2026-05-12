MLTT saw major gains across ticket sales, sponsorship, social engagement, and global reach as the popularity of table tennis continues to rise in the United States and worldwide

PRINCETON, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) today announced record growth across key business and audience metrics following the conclusion of its 2025–26 season, marking the strongest campaign in the league's three-year history. Driven by sold-out events, record digital engagement, expanded media visibility, and growing international reach, MLTT continued its rapid ascent as a modern professional sports league and one of the fastest-growing properties in global table tennis.

Major League Table Tennis Experiences Breakout 2025–26 Season With Record Growth and Sold-Out Championship in the Bay Area

"This season showed what we have believed from the beginning: professional table tennis has a massive audience, and MLTT is building the platform to serve it," said Flint Lane, founder and commissioner of Major League Table Tennis. "From sold-out weekends and a packed championship atmosphere to explosive digital growth and new fan experiences through Spindex and Table Tennis TV, the 2025–26 season was a major step forward for the league, our athletes, and the future of the sport."

The league saw significant growth across commercial, broadcast, digital, and community categories throughout the season, including:

Commercial Growth

Ticket sales increased 80% year over year.

Sponsorship revenue increased 188% year over year.

Portland hosted sold-out weekends in January.

MLTT Championship in the Bay Area sold out.

Broadcast, Digital, and Social

MLTT generated 76 million video views during the season.

Social media engagements surpassed 1.1 million.

League social following increased 239% year over year.

MLTT matches aired nationally throughout the season on CBS Sports Network.

Spindex and Table Tennis TV continued to expand as key fan touchpoints for match coverage, highlights, rankings, and original content.

Competition and Community

The season featured 94 total matches across the league.

Twenty-nine Olympians competed in MLTT during the 2025–26 season.

MLTT's fan community expanded to more than 100 countries worldwide.

The Portland Paddlers won the 2026 MLTT Championship following a historic 16–2 campaign.

The 2025–26 season also reflected broader momentum for table tennis, as the sport continues to build younger audiences globally through digital consumption, creator engagement, and increased accessibility via streaming and technology-driven platforms.

Now in its third season, MLTT continues to establish itself as a next-generation professional league by combining elite international talent, team-based competition, innovative media distribution, and fan-focused experiences designed for modern sports audiences.

About Major League Table Tennis

Founded in 2023, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is the first professional table tennis league in the United States, featuring ten teams from cities across the country competing in an innovative, team-based format that includes singles, doubles, and the Golden Game. Beyond pro competition, MLTT is helping modernize the sport through technology and media, including SPINDEX, its free global table tennis rating system built on a universal scale for players of all levels, and Table Tennis TV, a dedicated digital platform delivering live matches, on-demand content, and original programming to fans worldwide. MLTT is committed to growing the game at every level by expanding access, visibility, and meaningful competitive opportunities across the global table tennis ecosystem. For more information, visit mltt.com.

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SOURCE Major League Table Tennis