Majority of America's Pet Owners Unprepared for Costly Medical Emergencies, New ASPCA Report Warns

ASPCA Poison Control shares list of most common pet toxins ahead of National Poison Prevention Week, offers tips pet owners can take to keep pets safe and avoid vet emergencies

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) reveals that more than half of American pet owners (6 in 10) lack confidence in their ability to afford a medical emergency for their pet. With the rising costs of veterinary care nationwide, the ASPCA estimates this puts over 100 million pets at risk. To help pet owners recognize and avoid common dangers, ASPCA Poison Control is sharing its top ten toxins list for 2025 ahead of National Poison Prevention Week. By knowing what to look out for, pet owners can act quickly if their pet has been exposed to something harmful, potentially preventing costly emergency veterinary visits.

The ASPCA’s top 10 toxins of 2025 (credit: ASPCA).

In 2025, ASPCA Poison Control staff assisted with more than 376,000 exposures to toxic substances, plants and poisons, helping over 334,000 animals — a 3.7% increase in animals helped compared to the year prior. In 50-75% of these cases, ASPCA Poison Control experts determined that the animal could be safely managed at home and reassured owners or veterinarians that the exposures were not severe.

"ASPCA Poison Control's annual data underscores just how many pets are affected by dangerous and even life-threatening toxins every year, and how many people rely on us in urgent moments," says Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at ASPCA Poison Control. "If you think your pet may have gotten into something harmful, contact us right away. We understand how frightening these situations can be, which is why we want pet owners to know what steps they can take to keep their pets safe, and that we're here to help when it matters most."

In 2025, over-the-counter (OTC) medications remained the top animal toxin on ASPCA Poison Control's list, accounting for 16.9% of all exposures. Human OTC medications have been No. 1 on the ASPCA's top toxins list for the last eight years. A large portion of this category comprises skincare products, including face masks, creams, cleansers and toners. ASPCA Poison Control staff suspects they maybe be encountering these products more frequently due to an increase in social media marketing and influencer trends around skincare.

OTC medications like herbal supplements, dietary supplements, vitamins, cough syrup/lozenges and more are also typical culprits. They are also a cause for concern because they include xylitol. Xylitol – a sweetener found in food products as well as consumer goods – can be an issue when ingested by our pets in excess. Xylitol can cause insulin release in most species, which can lead to liver failure. In 2025, ASPCA Poison Control hotline staff assisted more than 10,600 animals who had been exposed to xylitol, including dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, birds, ferrets and even a non-human primate.

Food and drink remain in the number two spot for the fourth year in a row, accounting for 16.4% of all exposures in 2025. The majority of items that pet owners called about were grapes, raisins, onions, garlic and xylitol-laden chewing gum. Human prescription medications remain in the third spot, accounting for 14.6% of all exposures. Cardiac medications, antidepressants and ADHD medications are the most common prescriptions involved in this category.

Recreational drugs, including marijuana-based drugs and hallucinogenic mushrooms (psilocybin and muscarine), which first made the ASPCA Poison Control top ten list in 2022, remained in the tenth spot for the fourth year in a row. Though exposures to THC-based drugs are decreasing, ASPCA Poison Control encountered an increase in Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) exposures. Kratom, a plant indigenous to Southeast Asia and part of the coffee family (Rubiaceae), has some physiologic effects similar to opioids (pain relief and euphoria); however, it also has stimulant effects. While Kratom exposures account for a small portion of cases reported to ASPCA Poison Control, there was a 400% increase in calls about Kratom specifically in 2025 when compared to the last decade, where there was an average of 20 calls per year.

ASPCA Poison Control is the No. 1 expert in animal toxicology, with a long history of groundbreaking research. As part of the organization's mission to improve the lives of vulnerable animals, the ASPCA offers this lifesaving support line for poison-related emergencies 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to both pet owners and veterinarians. ASPCA Poison Control's staff of highly trained veterinary professionals delivers the most accurate, up-to-date advice, uniquely tailored to meet the needs of pets, their owners and the veterinary community that supports them.

For more information about ASPCA Poison Control, visit aspca.org/poison. If you think your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous substance, call ASPCA Poison Control at (888) 426-4435 or contact your local veterinarian as soon as possible. More information on how to lower the financial burden of pet care can be found here.

About the ASPCA®

The ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) believes every animal deserves to live free from suffering. For more than 150 years, we've been on the frontlines to save, transform and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty. As the nation's first and leading animal welfare organization, we assist animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal relocation and placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary communities through research, training and resources. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than 2 million supporters nationwide, our commitment to eliminating animal cruelty is unwavering. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

SOURCE ASPCA