Majority of Maine Voters Oppose Online Casino Gambling as Governor Faces Veto Deadline

AUGUSTA, Maine, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A statewide survey shows that a decisive majority of Maine voters oppose legalizing online casino gambling, driven by deep concerns about its potential harm to children, families and communities, and unmoved by the most common arguments to legalize it, including the fact that Maine's Tribes would exclusively control iGaming.

The poll, commissioned by the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) and conducted by Lake Research Partners, finds that 64% of Maine voters oppose legalizing iGaming, also known as iGambling, with nearly half (49%) strongly opposed. Opposition cuts across party lines, including large majorities of Democrats and independents and a majority of Republicans.

The findings come as Gov. Janet Mills faces a narrow window from Wednesday through Friday this week to veto the controversial effort to legalize iGambling in LD 1164. Only seven states permit iGaming and none since 2023. Similar proposals have failed or stalled in regionally and politically significant states for Maine, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and Maryland.

"If Maine allows iGaming to become law, the state will stand out as an outlier in New England and across the country at a time when other governors and legislatures are hearing from their constituents and choosing not to move forward with this highly addictive form of gambling," said Jason Gumer, NAAiG Board Member and Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. "The results ring loud and clear: Maine voters reject iGaming when they understand it puts a 24/7 casino on the same smartphones their kids use."

That's the one concern that resonated above all others: online gambling companies have repeatedly failed to prevent minors from accessing gambling apps, including on their parents' phones. When voters hear this, 55% say they have serious or some doubts about legalizing iGaming, including 42% who report serious doubts. Messages about addiction, financial harm to families, increased social costs and strain on taxpayers also raise concerns among most voters.

Resistance to iGaming remained strong even after voters heard pro-legalization arguments. Claims about revenue or tribal operation failed to move opinion, and support never gained momentum after voters heard both sides.

The survey also shows clear 2026 election implications for lawmakers who support iGaming. After hearing the arguments, a majority of voters say they would be less likely to vote for a legislator who backed legalization, including majorities of Democrats and independents.

"With a veto decision imminent, Gov. Mills has a clear signal from voters," Gumer added. "Legalizing iGaming is deeply unpopular, politically risky, and viewed as a direct threat to children, families and communities. The responsible course of action is to veto this legislation."

More Specifics from the Survey

The survey of 500 likely 2026 general election voters in Maine, conducted December 13–16, 2025, highlights widespread opposition to online casino gambling:

64% oppose legalizing iGaming , with nearly half strongly opposed. Only 16% support legalization.

, with nearly half strongly opposed. Only 16% support legalization. Opposition spans party lines, including 69% of Democrats, 58% of Republicans and 70% of independents.

and After voters hear arguments for and against iGaming, opposition rises to nearly 60% , while support remains in the teens.

, while support remains in the teens. The most effective argument against iGaming is the industry's failure to prevent teenagers and children from gambling online , followed closely by concerns about increased addiction and problem gambling .

, followed closely by concerns about . A majority of voters (51%) say they would be less likely to support a lawmaker who votes to legalize iGaming after hearing arguments for and against it.

