Poll: 80% of Colorado Voters Oppose Legalization of iGaming

7 in 10 oppose lottery changes allowing 18-year-olds to play online with credit cards

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide survey shows that 80% of Colorado voters oppose legalizing online casino gambling – whether by ballot initiative or legislation – sending a clear warning to policymakers who may consider expanding slot machines and online table games to people 24 hours a day, wherever they are, on their phone or other mobile device.

The poll, commissioned by the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG), shows opposition is broad, deep, and cuts across party lines, with voters rejecting not only online casino gambling, known as iGaming, but also the Colorado Lottery Commission's recent expansions and rule changes, which were opposed by a bipartisan coalition of state legislators. Allowing 18-year-olds to play lottery games online using credit cards is opposed by 70% of voters.

"These results overwhelmingly show that Coloradans don't want iGaming in their state, even after presented with the industry's best arguments," said Oliver Barie, Government Relations Director for the NAAiG. "Colorado voters are sending a bipartisan message: keep casino gambling in regulated, in‑person settings and off our phones, out of our kids' bedrooms, and away from families who can least afford the losses."

In fact, a majority of voters said they were less likely to vote for a candidate in the 2026 elections who supported legalizing iGaming.

Opposition to iGaming among Coloradans aligns with the sentiment of voters in other states, but the share of residents who oppose it in Colorado is higher than anywhere else in the country. Initially, 58% of voters said they opposed legalization of iGaming, but opposition surged to 80% once respondents were informed what iGaming is and how it operates. The same number – 80% - also said that online gambling is a stealth tax that will hurt kids and poor people. As voters learned about the economic and mental health harms associated with online casino gambling in other states, their opposition intensity increased significantly.

The poll shows 44% of Coloradans purchased lottery tickets in the past year, yet an overwhelming 88% agree that online gambling is the most dangerous form of gambling when it comes to addiction risk. These concerns reflect growing national warnings from problem‑gambling advocates about the round‑the‑clock, app‑based nature of iGaming and its outsized impact on young adults, who are among the most active users of mobile betting platforms.

"Instant scratch games resemble online slot machines. Is it any wonder why an overwhelming majority of Colorado voters don't think 18-year olds – who are not even allowed to legally drink – should be allowed to play the lottery online and charge the games to a credit card?" Barie said.

In Colorado, nearly one‑third of voters report personally knowing someone they believe has a gambling problem, and 72% say the legalization of sports betting has made gambling issues worse.

Arguments that iGaming could generate new revenue for important state programs do little to move voters, whose concerns about addiction, youth access, and community costs significantly outweigh any budget gains.

