Poll: Mississippians Deliver Resounding "No" to Mobile Sports Betting and iGaming

Casino Coalition and Choctaw Indians Join a Supermajority of Voters in Rejecting the "Casino in Your Pocket"

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mississippi lawmakers again debate legislation that would expand gambling beyond existing casino properties, new statewide polling and a formal letter from the casino industry deliver a unified message to state leaders: Mississippi voters and casino operators alike oppose the legalization of Online Sports Betting (OSB) and iGaming.

Polling commissioned by the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) in January finds broad resistance to online gambling expansion among Mississippi voters. Nearly three-quarters of voters (74.2%) oppose legalizing mobile sports betting after learning it would allow wagering statewide on smartphones and other devices, an increase from an already negative baseline once voters understand how the proposal would work. Opposition to iGaming is even stronger, rising from 74.1% at baseline to 80.8% after voters learn it would allow 24/7 remote access to casino-style games.

That opposition is echoed in a formal letter issued to state leadership by a coalition of prominent Mississippi casino operators, joined by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians' Pearl River Resorts. In the January 21 letter, the coalition warns that legalizing OSB and iGaming would undermine the multi-billion-dollar capital investments made by Mississippi's traditional gaming industry since 1992 and threaten long-term local jobs.

"This data proves that online gambling is a product Mississippi simply does not want," said Oliver Barie, Government Relations Director for the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG). "When residents envision what this policy means in practice—the 'casino in your pocket' at all hours—they move decisively away from legalization."

Polling by the Bradley Research Group for NAAiG also shows majority opposition to both proposals across every congressional district and major demographic group, before and after voters receive additional information.

Economic Siphoning and Job Protection

In their letter, the casino coalition highlighted a significant divide within the gaming industry itself. Operators opposing expansion have a substantially greater long-term stake in Mississippi, owning an average of 55% of their total properties in the state, compared with just 22% for operators supporting online expansion.

The coalition identified several key economic risks associated with legalizing OSB and iGaming:

Revenue Loss: Unlike retail casinos , where revenue stays in-state, OSB allows out-of-state operators to cover corporate overhead first, leaving only minimal fees for in-state partners.

Job Cannibalization: "In-play" mobile betting threatens to reduce physical foot traffic, leading to weakened casino operations and a reduction in the hospitality workforce.

Minimal State Benefit: Estimated incremental tax revenue is projected at only $11 million—a figure the coalition deems "not a material amount" against a $7 billion state budget.

A Public Health Crisis

Coalition members also raised serious public health concerns, citing a 67% increase in gambling addiction-related search interest in states with legalized online sports betting and a 30% rise in bankruptcies among low-savings households. Research indicates legalization has led to a 372% increase in irresponsible gambling behavior.

"The people of Mississippi are speaking clearly: they value their communities, their local jobs, and their families more than the minimal tax revenue promised by out-of-state tech companies," the coalition said.

Letter Signatories

The letter opposing online gambling expansion was signed by representatives from:

Churchill Downs (Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa, River Walk Casino Hotel)

(Harlow's Resort & Spa, River Walk Hotel) Foundation Gaming & Entertainment (Fitz Casino Hotel, WaterView Casino Hotel)

(Fitz Hotel, WaterView Hotel) Full House Resorts (Silver Slipper Casino Hotel)

(Silver Slipper Hotel) Gulfside Casino Partnership (Island View Casino Resort)

(Island View Resort) Palace Casino Resort

Pearl River Resorts (Golden Moon Hotel and Casino )

(Golden Moon Hotel and ) Saratoga Gaming (Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel)

(Magnolia Bluffs Hotel) Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel

