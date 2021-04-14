Majority of Singles Prefer Belfies to Selfies, Dating.com Uncovers

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to address the ultimate online dating question: do people actually enjoy your selfies, or are belfies – selfies of your bottom – more effective in building a lasting romantic spark? Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, announces today the results of its latest member survey, revealing that belfies have taken precedence among today's most eligible singles. The online dating giant also shares its tips for perfecting the art of the belfie for those new to the process.

Becoming more familiar with your body can do wonders not only for the relationship you have with yourself, but also for your relationships with potential partners. But before taking some new snapshots, consider the following standout findings as a guide:

More than half of respondents, or 64%, have sent an online connection at least one belfie within the last 12 months; 36% claim they have never taken one.

89% have sent an online connection at least one selfie within the last 12 months; 11% claim they have never taken one.

Of the 36% of respondents who claim they have never taken a belfie, more than half would be open to trying it.

More women (59%) send belfies than men; however, a significant amount of men (41%) still choose to participate.

75% believe taking belfies improve their self-esteem and help them to overcome insecurity.

40% believe taking selfies improve their self-esteem and help them to overcome insecurity; however, the majority (60%) believe the act does the exact opposite for them.

Among those who have sent a belfie, 86% report that the experience was enjoyable; 14% report feelings of anxiety after initially sending.

Among those who have sent a selfie, 41% report that the experience was enjoyable; 59% report feelings of anxiety after initially sending.

Among those who have received a belfie, 98% report that the experience was enjoyable.

Among those who have received a selfie, 87% report that the experience was enjoyable.

77% credit a belfie to an improved romantic connection online.

"Belfies are a fun and effective way to keep the spark alive online," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "While selfies definitely serve their purpose as an introductory form of attraction, belfies are what takes connections to the next level. What stood out most about these findings is that many are using belfies as a confidence booster – an unexpected but definitely understandable finding. Getting comfortable with your own body is vital to any relationship."

While the selfie has become second-nature for most, the time is now to develop the skills required for belfie success. Dating.com has compiled the following tips for those who may need some inspiration:

Learn your angles: Standard belfie angles vary greatly from that of selfies. For example, selfies are often taken from a higher, almost-aerial angle to promote a leaner look, but the exact opposite is the goal with belfies. A lower angle will accentuate your bottom and show off your curves.

Make use of your surroundings: If there is a reflective surface like a mirror nearby, use it to your advantage! It's much easier to take a picture of your behind this way, and an over-the-shoulder smolder is always a hit.

Leave a little something to the imagination: It's great to embrace your body and showcase your confidence, but it is also important to leave your partner wanting more. Keep some form of clothing on in your belfies to effectively keep your match guessing and curious.

