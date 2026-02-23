Makalot Recognized Globally for Transparent, Results-Driven ESG Leadership

TAIPEI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:1477), a leading garment innovator and manufacturer, has retained an A-rating for water security and a B-rating for climate change in the latest CDP evaluations, while receiving a Sustainalytics score of 16.8, placing the Company within the top 17th percentile globally. It has gained recognition for its transparent and results-driven environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, earning the Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) Sustainability Report Bronze Award in 2025 and maintaining strong ratings in international ESG assessments. The results reflect Makalot's continued progress across supply-chain decarbonization, ecological restoration, and inclusive social initiatives in Asia and Africa.

Alex Chou, CEO of Makalot, commented: "At Makalot, we view sustainability as a path of steady and deliberate progress. Each initiative—whether in culture, materials, production, or education—is advanced with care to ensure long-term stability and growth. When these efforts extend into factories, communities, and the environment, they drive meaningful change that lasts. We believe sustainability must begin with human needs to be durable and scalable."

Makalot has made significant progress in reducing its environmental footprint across global operations while extending its impact beyond factory boundaries. Renewable electricity now accounts for 51% of its total electricity power use, supporting the Company's goal of achieving a 38% reduction in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions by 2025. In parallel, Makalot advances biodiversity conservation and environmental protection through partnerships with local organizations in Taiwan, promoting natural farming practices, wetland restoration, and bird habitat conservation. These nature-based initiatives have generated measurable outcomes, including approximately 80.95 metric tons of CO₂e in cumulative carbon sequestration through reforestation and carbon-offset efforts.

Socially, Makalot continues to advance gender equity and workforce development. The P.A.C.E. and R.I.S.E. women's empowerment programs have been adopted by factories in Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and El Salvador, benefiting over 25,000 women through digital wage systems, financial literacy training, health care and career development support. The program gained added international attention in November 2025 when UNSGSA Dutch Queen Máxima visited Makalot's owned garment factory in Indonesia to meet with workers participating in R.I.S.E.'s program, highlighting its alignment with global financial inclusion and gender equality goals. Women now account for over 75% of management roles and over 30% of board positions, bolstering Makalot's commitment to inclusive leadership.

Makalot advances global social impact by prioritizing women's health and education across regions. In Africa, the Company supports Jane Goodall Institute's CARE Program addresses menstrual poverty in Uganda and Tanzania by improving access to reusable menstrual hygiene solutions and health education for women and girls. In Taiwan, Makalot supports education initiatives that engage children and youth through environmental and creative learning programs, fostering awareness, responsibility, and long-term personal development. Together, these efforts reflect Makalot's people-centered approach to empowering women and investing in education as foundations for sustainable development.

By placing employee career development and women's empowerment at the core of its global social strategy, Makalot's targeted programs support women's health, financial independence, and career development addressing menstrual health, skills building, and access to education. Together, these initiatives empower women and youth across regions, strengthen inclusive leadership, and contribute to the development of equitable and resilient communities as part of a long-term ESG framework.

Complementing its social and environmental commitments, Makalot continues to strengthen its ESG performance through Textile-to-Textile (T2T) innovation as a core pillar of its sustainable manufacturing strategy. By converting garment cutting waste into recycled yarn inputs, the Company advances circular production models that reduce factory waste, lower reliance on virgin materials, and decrease the carbon footprint associated with conventional polyester yarn production. This integrated approach enables Makalot to deliver measurable environmental impact while enhancing supply chain resilience and long-term competitiveness.

About Makalot

Makalot, founded in 1990 in Taiwan, and currently listed (TWSE#:1477) on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, has grown into a world-leading apparel manufacturer and sustainable enterprise. With over 38,000 employees globally, Makalot offers comprehensive OEM/ODM services supported by cutting-edge ERP systems, 3D prototyping, VR showrooms, and process automation capabilities such as robotic workflows and automated sewing equipment.

Responding to the evolving industry, the company has expanded into smart textiles and AI-driven fashion innovation, providing its global clothing brand clients with comprehensive, end-to-end fashion apparel solutions. As a strategic partner to major retailers in the US, Europe, and Asia, Makalot combines advanced supply chain management with a customer-oriented approach. Its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation keeps it at the forefront of the global apparel industry.

