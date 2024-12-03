Make a Difference This Giving TOYSday: Support Toys for Tots and Bring Joy to Children in Need

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the season of giving upon us, the Marine Toys for Tots Program is encouraging the American public to embrace the spirit of generosity today on Giving Tuesday – or as they call it, "Giving TOYSday" – by helping them put smiles on the faces of disadvantaged boys and girls.

Each year, millions of children face the harsh reality of a holiday without gifts. For seventy-seven years, Toys for Tots has been providing toys, books, and other gifts to underprivileged children, ensuring they experience the magic of the holiday season.

"With the holidays fast approaching, we've been receiving more and more requests from parents who are struggling to make financial ends meet," said LtGen James Laster, President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "This year more than ever, we encourage our dedicated supporters to make a donation to the Marine Toys for Tots Program in honor of Giving TOYSday. Every donation from our supporters will ensure that request from families in need will be filled this Christmas."

Toys for Tots goes beyond being a Christmastime charity—it serves as a vital support system for families struggling financially. The simple joy of unwrapping a new toy offers children a powerful moment that brings them a sense of normalcy, belonging, and hope.

"Our mission is to change lives, one gift at a time," said LtGen Laster. "With the support of our generous donors, we can ensure that children in need feel loved and valued this holiday season."

Since its inception in 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 677 million toys to 301 million deserving children. Right now, over 870 local Toys for Tots chapters are working tirelessly to collect, sort, and distribute toys, books, and other gifts to children in need in their communities – but the Program still needs your help!

Every dollar donated helps create a brighter future for children in need. Your support this Giving Tuesday will not only bring joy during the holiday season but also foster a sense of hope and inspiration that children will carry with them throughout their lives.

To learn how you can help deliver the gift of hope on Giving TOYSday, please visit Toy for Tots today. Because every child deserves a little Christmas, and hope is just a gift away.

