Make a Festive Statement with Gemmy's Large Christmas Airblown® Inflatables

Charming and Fun Decorations to Spread Holiday Joy

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deck your yard with an impressive assortment of showstopping Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy! Available now at Walmart, this giant-sized collection features classic Christmas icons and unique animals.

10-ft Airblown® Inflatables

Santa with "Merry Christmas" Sign : Santa stands with his arms outstretched to welcome friends and family. With green mittens, he holds a "Merry Christmas" sign.

: Santa stands with his arms outstretched to welcome friends and family. With green mittens, he holds a "Merry Christmas" sign. Christmas Tree : Decorated with gold metallic ornaments, peppermints, and candy canes throughout, this Christmas tree adds a whimsical touch.

: Decorated with gold metallic ornaments, peppermints, and candy canes throughout, this Christmas tree adds a whimsical touch. Snowman with Ornament: Cool and classic, this smiling snowman wears a top hat and a blue striped scarf while holding a green ornament.

6.5-ft to 7.5-ft Airblown® Inflatables

Holiday Gnome : Our 6.5-ft gnome welcomes guests in true holiday fashion, with a red hat, long beard, and giant candy cane.

: Our 6.5-ft gnome welcomes guests in true holiday fashion, with a red hat, long beard, and giant candy cane. Christmas Tree : Adorned with metallic ornaments and a bright yellow star, the 7-ft Christmas tree is a wonderful addition to any holiday setup.

: Adorned with metallic ornaments and a bright yellow star, the 7-ft Christmas tree is a wonderful addition to any holiday setup. Snowman : Holding a gift wrapped with a plaid bow, this merry snowman stands 7-ft tall, wearing a top hat and candy cane-striped scarf.

: Holding a gift wrapped with a plaid bow, this merry snowman stands 7-ft tall, wearing a top hat and candy cane-striped scarf. Garland Archway: Styled as garland with a gorgeous red bow in the center, this decorated 7.5-ft archway will spread holiday cheer to all who pass through.

Festive Four-Legged Friends

Christmas Gator : Styled with green-patterned fabric, our 9-ft wide gator wears a Santa hat and holds colorful gifts between his chompers.

: Styled with green-patterned fabric, our 9-ft wide gator wears a Santa hat and holds colorful gifts between his chompers. Highlander Cow : Standing 6-ft tall, this adorable highlander cow is full of fun details including a furry head of hair, multicolor light string, and a red sweater.

: Standing 6-ft tall, this adorable highlander cow is full of fun details including a furry head of hair, multicolor light string, and a red sweater. Clydesdale Horse: Wearing a decorated wreath with a red bow around its neck, the Clydesdale inflatable towers at 8.8-ft tall.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

