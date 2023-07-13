MAKE A STLYISH ENTRANCE WITH TWO OF H&M'S BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTIONS

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School start is around the corner, which means it's time for a year full of new friends and exciting adventures. And what better way to make an entrance into the new year than with H&M's back-to-school fashion? The collection offers everything from everyday staples to the latest kids' fashion, weatherproof outerwear with clever features, stylish backpacks, and cute accessories.

"We're very proud of this year's back-to-school collection as it offers stylish and durable garments that kids can feel comfortable and confident in. We know that going back to school after summer can be a hectic time for families, and we want to create a smooth experience where parents can find everything in one place; from basics and functional items to contemporary pieces and accessories," says Sofia Löfstedt, Head of Design and Creative at H&M Kids.

Additionally, launching during the back-to-school period is a bold kidswear collaboration with contemporary British artist Lakwena Maciver. Steeped in the kaleidoscopic color palette and expressive texts that define Lakwena's art, the collection combines graphics adapted from her existing works with original phrases and vivid patterns designed to spark joy. Spanning two age categories – sizes range from 1½ - 10 years and 10 - 14 years.;–the collection comprises easy-to-wear T-shirts, hoodies and denim alongside an eye-catching T-shirt dress and knitted tank, as well as vibrant accessories.

"A lot of my work is about bringing joy and hope to public spaces. I want to build people and places up, rather than tearing them down. For this project I was thinking a lot about the values I want to instil in my three children, and in the younger generations in general, that will help to build them up: resilience, curiosity, courage. I like to think that this bright, bold H&M collection will help send messages of positivity and freedom out into the world," says artist Lakwena.

About Lakwena
Born in 1986, Lakwena Maciver is a British contemporary artist based in London whose work combines vivid colour and bold text to gently subversive effect. Her paintings, murals and public installations spotlight messages of hopeful possibility, and reference shared experiences and popular culture. Her work has been displayed internationally, from London to Los Angeles, and her technicolour artworks have adorned buildings as diverse as the Bowery Wall in New York and a monastery in Vienna. 

Both collections will be available to shop in stores and online at hm.com starting July 13th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 54 online markets and approximately 4,850 stores in 75 markets including franchise markets. In 2020, net sales were SEK 187 billion. The number of employees amounts to approximately 153,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

