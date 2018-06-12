Make-A-Wish® America CEO Announces Succession Plan

"We express our gratitude to David for his dedication and invaluable contributions in leading the organization in its simple, but powerful mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses," said Brenda Yester Baty, Chair of the Make-A-Wish America Board of Directors. "We have built a strong foundation as an effective organization, and our seasoned senior leadership remains committed to exceeding the needs of our families, staff, partners and supporters."

A search for Williams' successor is already underway, and the organization anticipates naming a new CEO before the end of the year.

About Make-A-Wish America

Make-A-Wish® America creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 35,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,400 in 2017 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

