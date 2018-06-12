Make-A-Wish® America CEO Announces Succession Plan

PHOENIX, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish America today announced that David Williams, president and CEO, will depart the organization later this year after a successful 14-year career helping to drive the organization's overall strategy and vision.
Williams has served as the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America since 2005. Under his leadership, the organization has realized record growth, with overall revenue doubling to more than $342 million. The organization has granted 195,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories during Williams' tenure.
"We express our gratitude to David for his dedication and invaluable contributions in leading the organization in its simple, but powerful mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses," said Brenda Yester Baty, Chair of the Make-A-Wish America Board of Directors. "We have built a strong foundation as an effective organization, and our seasoned senior leadership remains committed to exceeding the needs of our families, staff, partners and supporters."
A search for Williams' successor is already underway, and the organization anticipates naming a new CEO before the end of the year.
About Make-A-Wish America
Make-A-Wish® America creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 35,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,400 in 2017 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-a-wish-america-ceo-announces-succession-plan-300665026.html
SOURCE Make-A-Wish America
Share this article