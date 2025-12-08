Make-A-Wish Brings Back The Holiday Wish Line with Heartfelt Messages from Wish Kids Nationwide

Campaign runs Dec. 8 through Dec. 31, offering uplifting stories, playful advice, and lighthearted moments during the holiday season

PHOENIX, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish is bringing back a cherished holiday tradition: the Holiday Wish Line. This December, callers can listen to uplifting, pre-recorded messages from children who have faced critical illnesses with courage and joy. During a season that can bring both celebration and stress, the Holiday Wish Line offers a powerful antidote—hope, humor, and heartfelt wisdom straight from wish kids themselves.

From Dec. 8 through Dec. 31, anyone can dial (480) 914-9474 (WISH) to hear uplifting, pre-recorded messages from six wish kids as part of the Make-A-Wish "Wishful Giving" campaign.

Why Wishes Matter:

Wishes improve emotional and physical well-being, helping children feel stronger and more hopeful.

Most wish kids survive their illness and credit their wish experience with building resilience and confidence.

"Our wish kids have battled critical illnesses with courage and grace," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Their messages reflect a depth of humor and hope that only they can share. For those feeling overwhelmed or in need of a smile, their voices are a powerful reminder that joy can be found even in the hardest times."

Featured Wish Kids:

Angelito , age 5, courageously battling leukemia, whose heartfelt wish for a charro-themed celebration came to life with music, gifts, and horses.

, age 5, courageously battling leukemia, whose heartfelt wish for a charro-themed celebration came to life with music, gifts, and horses. Levi, age 7, undergoing cancer treatment, who reunited with his siblings during a memorable ski trip in the mountains of Colorado.

age 7, undergoing cancer treatment, who reunited with his siblings during a memorable ski trip in the mountains of Colorado. Ruby , age 5, a liver transplant recipient, who fulfilled her wish of publishing a children's book to inspire courage in others.

, age 5, a liver transplant recipient, who fulfilled her wish of publishing a children's book to inspire courage in others. Braedyn , age 8, fighting leukemia, who rediscovered joy and freedom through the simple magic of ice skating.

, age 8, fighting leukemia, who rediscovered joy and freedom through the simple magic of ice skating. Vera , age 9, living with a respiratory disorder, who received a custom baking station to pursue her aspiration of owning a bakery.

, age 9, living with a respiratory disorder, who received a custom baking station to pursue her aspiration of owning a bakery. Quinn, age 7, facing leukemia, who experienced the excitement of New York City from a limousine and savored a giant pizza along the way.

We are grateful for the support of all our Make-A-Wish partners who are activating this holiday season. Their contributions, through local wish-granting, consumer promotions, employee engagement, and corporate donations, are a testament to the power of community in making wishes happen. Corporate partners participating include Black Bear Diner, CAMP, The Walt Disney Company, Fairmont Hotels, Fanatics, IGG, LKQ Corporation, Pave America, Petite Keep, Royal Caribbean, Snappy, Subaru of America, Sugarwish, Target, Teleflora, and United Airlines. In addition, we'd like to thank our partners with year-round consumer-facing fundraising campaigns that are also active during the holiday season. These include Allegiant Air, Avis, BuzzRx, City Electric Supply, Dave & Buster's, Five Below, IT'SUGAR, Leggett & Platt Flooring Products, Maggiano's Little Italy, Main Event, Railbookers Group, Red Robin, and Topgolf.

Proceeds raised through the holiday season will allow more wish kids like Angelito, Braedyn, Levi, Quinn, Ruby, and Vera to experience the impact of a wish.

Anyone can unwrap the power of a wish and support Make-A-Wish by donating at wish.org/wishline.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

