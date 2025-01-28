Make-A-Wish delivers the ultimate Super Bowl LIX experience for 19 families

The wish-granting organization has granted more than 300 wishes for children with critical illnesses to attend the Super Bowl since 1982

This wish experience is made possible thanks to Fanatics, the National Football League, and other corporate partners

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish will host 19 families for an unforgettable Super Bowl LIX experience. Make-A-Wish has partnered with Fanatics, the organization's official sports partner, the National Football League (NFL), and other corporate partners, to deliver an incredible itinerary for the wish kids and their families as part of the nonprofit's celebration of 45 years of wish granting. The experience will start on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and continue through the big game on Sunday, Feb. 9. The 19 wish kids and their families will travel from nine different states across the country to New Orleans. Activities include:

Wednesday, Feb. 5 : Make-A-Wish will host a welcome party for wish families at Dave & Buster's, a longtime partner of Make-A-Wish . During the event, the wish kids will take part in an exciting trading card activation, organized by Fanatics.

Make-A-Wish will host a welcome party for wish families at Dave & Buster's, a longtime partner of Make-A-Wish During the event, the wish kids will take part in an exciting trading card activation, organized by Fanatics. Thursday, Feb . 6 : Wish families will spend their morning at Caesars Superdome for a behind-the-scenes tour. In the evening, the NFL will host the wish kids at NFL Honors, where they will feel like celebrities as they walk the red carpet.

. : Wish families will spend their morning at Caesars Superdome for a behind-the-scenes tour. In the evening, the NFL will host the wish kids at NFL Honors, where they will feel like celebrities as they walk the red carpet. Friday, Feb . 7 : Fanatics, the nonprofit's official sports partner, has some NFL player-sized surprises in store for the wish families when they visit the local Locker Room by Lids store. Each wish kid will be gifted $250 from Fanatics to shop at the store, which will have exclusive Super Bowl LIX merch available for the teams playing in the big game. The families will then have some free time at the Super Bowl Experience, where families can show off their football skills hosted by the NFL.

. : Fanatics, the nonprofit's official sports partner, has some NFL player-sized surprises in store for the wish families when they visit the local Locker Room by Lids store. Each wish kid will be gifted from Fanatics to shop at the store, which will have exclusive Super Bowl LIX merch available for the teams playing in the big game. The families will then have some free time at the Super Bowl Experience, where families can show off their football skills hosted by the NFL. Saturday, Feb . 8 : Wish kids and their families will attend the first-ever Super Bowl Host Committee Parade in the French Quarter with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests and athletes.

. : Wish kids and their families will attend the first-ever Super Bowl Host Committee Parade in the French Quarter with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests and athletes. Sunday, Feb. 9 : The wish experience will culminate in the wish kids taking their seats in Caesars Superdome to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in pursuit of the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"Nothing could be more inspiring than watching our kids and their families connect and create cherished memories at such an iconic event," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish America. "These families have faced unimaginable challenges, and we are honored to provide them with this an experience they'll never forget thanks to our partners like NFL, Fanatics, and more."

Last year marked the first time Fanatics partnered with Make-A-Wish to elevate this life-changing experience. Since kicking off its partnership in 2023, Fanatics has enhanced more than 500 sports-related wishes, with plans to expand further.

The connection between the NFL and Make-A-Wish started shortly after the organization was founded in 1980. The first wish granted was for John Paul Serna, a 12-year-old Arizona boy who attended Super Bowl XVI in 1982. This was just the ninth wish in Make-A-Wish history, and in the 43 years since, over 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl, along with hundreds more through the 32 teams and their players.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

