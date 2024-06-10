Make-A-Wish hits monumental goal of recruiting 1 million "WishMakers" during World Wish Month

The "WishMakers Wanted" campaign represents the largest-ever global effort put forward by Make-A-Wish

PHOENIX, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish has announced a crowning achievement: 1 million people joined the mission as "WishMakers" during April, known as World Wish Month. The organization hopes that this milestone will inspire even more people to join the "WishMaker" community as there continues to be a significant need for support in order to deliver the life-changing power of a wish to every eligible child.

The global "WishMakers Wanted" campaign involved Make-A-Wish chapters in the U.S., international affiliates, and supporters worldwide. The aim was to rally people in their local communities to become "WishMakers" by stepping up to take action for wish kids. The response was overwhelming, with celebrities, donors, volunteers, corporate partners, and community advocates showing up for the mission – making it a landmark initiative that generated more engagement from Make-A-Wish supporters worldwide than ever before.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone and are humbled by the outpouring of support from our community," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Wishes play an essential role in a child's medical treatment, and we are grateful for the unwavering dedication of our 'WishMakers' who make these wishes possible. This achievement is a testament to the power of community and the belief that the hope a wish brings can be a game-changer for wish families worldwide."

Many national corporate partners activated in a variety of ways to raise money, increase awareness of our mission and rally their customers, including: American Airlines, Avis, Bakers Square, BHG Financial, BuzzRx, Chase, Dave & Buster's, Disney, Duck Donuts, Famous Dave's, Fanatics, Frios Gourmet Pops, GameStop, Granite City, IT'SUGAR, Jumpzylla, Keebler, Kendra Scott, Maggiano's Little Italy, Main Event, Marquis, Painting with a Twist, Red Lobster, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, Royal Caribbean International, Snappy, Sugarwish, The Learning Experience, Topgolf, United Airlines, Village Inn, Vivid Seats, and WWE. Lamar Advertising also provided support in the form of free, high-visibility advertising in cities nationwide.

In addition, throughout the month, the following celebrities shared the reasons why they grant wishes and encouraged others to join them: Al Roker, AnnaSophia Robb, Auli'i Cravalho, Charli D'Amelio, Impractical Jokers Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray, Josh Gad, Lele Pons, Mayim Bialik, Miranda Lambert, Sam & Colby, Shawn Johnson East, Shawn Mendes, Sofia Carson, Sophia Smith, The Scarlet Opera, Torrey DeVitto, and WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

World Wish Month reached its culmination on April 29, known as World Wish Day. This day pays tribute every year to the original "WishMakers," a small group of people who joined together to grant 7-year-old Chris Greicius' wish to be a police officer in 1980. Inspired by the experience, some of the people involved decided to create Make-A-Wish, which, in turn, sparked the global wish-granting movement that has led to more than 585,000 life-changing wishes being granted for children fighting critical illnesses.

There continues to be a need for more "WishMakers" to help make wishes possible. Learn more and become a "WishMaker" today at wishmaker.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Make-A-Wish, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Make-A-Wish swirl-and-star logo are marks of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish America