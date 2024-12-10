Make-A-Wish kids bring even more holiday cheer with return of motivational hotline

Wish kids give kid-friendly advice, share stories, and funny moments from Dec. 10 through Dec. 31 via The Holiday Wish Line

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish is excited to bring back the Holiday Wish Line for a second year to spread hope and joy this holiday season as part of the nonprofit's "Wishful Giving" campaign. This special telephone hotline features uplifting, pre-recorded messages from wish kids, giving callers a burst of happiness whenever they need it until December 31.

The Holiday Wish Line encourages people to take a break from their daily challenges and enjoy heartfelt messages that foster togetherness and celebrate the holiday spirit. While the holiday season can bring joy, it can also create anxiety and pressure due to societal and personal expectations for a "perfect" holiday experience. The hotline inspires a joyful season for everyone who calls.

"The Holiday Wish Line was created to give people hope and encouragement during the holiday season," said Leslie Motter, president, and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "There's no one better suited to deliver these positive messages than our wish kids whose transformative wishes allowed them to experience the power of hope while battling a critical illness. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope, which can help mitigate feelings of stress during a difficult time."

Six wish kids will give kid-friendly advice, share stories, and funny moments from Dec. 10 through Dec. 31 via phone at (480) 914-9474 (WISH). Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts and listen to messages from:

Dylon, a 9-year-old with leukemia from Texas, who wished to visit his grandpa Jim for Christmas;

Deon, an 8-year-old bone marrow transplant recipient from West Palm Beach, Florida, who wished to see snow; and

TJ, an 8-year-old from Grand Forks, North Dakota, with cancer, who wished to be an astronaut;

Phoenix, a 5-year-old from Katy, Texas, with a respiratory disorder, who wished to be a vet for the day;

Addie, a 10-year-old from St. Charles, Missouri, with a heart condition who wished to be an "outdoor girl" in Alaska.

Antonia, a 14-year-old from Austin, Texas, with lymphoma, who wished to go on a ski trip.

, with lymphoma, who wished to go on a ski trip.; Dylon, a 9-year-old with leukemia, also from Texas , who wished to visit his grandpa Jim for Christmas;

Proceeds raised through the holiday season will allow more wish kids like Phoenix, Dylon, Antonia, TJ, Deon, and Addie to experience the long-lasting impact of a wish. A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

We are grateful for the support of all our Make-A-Wish partners who are activating this holiday season. Their contributions, through local wish-granting, consumer promotions, employee engagement, and corporate donations, are a testament to the power of community in making wishes happen. Corporate partners participating include: Belka Games, Black Bear Diner, Duck Donuts, Fanatics, Five Below Foundation, Gordon Ramsay North America, Helzberg Diamonds, IT'SUGAR, Kendra Scott, Royal Caribbean, Red Robin, Snappy, Southwest Airlines, Subaru of America, Sugarwish, Teleflora, and United Airlines.

Anyone can unwrap the power of a wish and support Make-A-Wish by donating at wish.org/wishline.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

