Make-A-Wish® Selected as Humble Bundle's January's Featured Charity

Proceeds raised this month will enable life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish is excited to announce that it has been chosen as Humble Bundle's featured charity this month. Throughout January, Humble will be raising funds to help grant life-changing wishes for children fighting critical illnesses.

As part of this partnership, 5% of proceeds from every Humble Choice membership made during January will support Make-A-Wish. Additionally, special bundles of games and software available on Humble's e-commerce site can be purchased without a membership, providing everyone the opportunity to support Make-A-Wish.

Humble has a long-standing commitment to promoting health and well-being through gaming. By collaborating with Make-A-Wish, Humble aims to deliver hope and joy to children and families when they need it most. The wishes granted by Make-A-Wish can play a crucial role in helping children build the physical and emotional support they need to fight a critical illness.

"When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope," said Jared Perry, chief revenue officer at Make-A-Wish America. "Right now, there are children waiting for their wishes to come true. Thanks to Humble's support, we can transform lives, provide families with a brighter outlook, and give wish kids the strength to keep going."

To kick off this initiative, Humble is encouraging supporters to share their aspirations for the new year on social media using the hashtag #aspirations. Additionally, there are numerous ways to get involved, including:

Become a Wish Granter: Consider volunteering with Make-A-Wish as a wish granter and help create unforgettable experiences for children. People can visit wish.org/getinvolved to connect with their local chapter.





Consider volunteering with Make-A-Wish as a wish granter and help create unforgettable experiences for children. People can visit wish.org/getinvolved to connect with their local chapter. StreamFTW (for the Wishes): Join Humble for a livestreaming event where content creators will raise funds for Make-A-Wish. This kickoff event will not only celebrate new beginnings but also encourage viewers to share their own aspirations and donate in real-time to help grant more wishes.





Join Humble for a livestreaming event where content creators will raise funds for Make-A-Wish. This kickoff event will not only celebrate new beginnings but also encourage viewers to share their own aspirations and donate in real-time to help grant more wishes. Start a Fundraising Campaign: There are countless ways to raise funds for Make-A-Wish. Whether it's creating a streaming event, hosting a bake sale, organizing a fun run, or setting up a trivia night, every effort counts.





There are countless ways to raise funds for Make-A-Wish. Whether it's creating a streaming event, hosting a bake sale, organizing a fun run, or setting up a trivia night, every effort counts. Donate or Volunteer: Explore other ways to get involved or connect with local Make-A-Wish chapters for other volunteer opportunities.





Explore other ways to get involved or connect with local Make-A-Wish chapters for other volunteer opportunities. Join the Make-A-Wish Community: Connect with Make-A-Wish on Discord or their other social channels.

"We're thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish to bring joy and hope to children facing critical illnesses," said Kamini Tiwari, VP of Social Impact at Humble. "Through the power of gaming and play, we aim to support life-changing wishes that can be a turning point in a child's medical journey. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of these brave kids and their families."

Visit wish.org for more information about how to support Make-A-Wish in 2025, the 45th anniversary of the first wish.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA