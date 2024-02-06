Make Domino's® Part of Your Game Day Plan with a Great Deal

News provided by

Domino's Pizza

06 Feb, 2024, 07:05 ET

Score big with Domino's Perfect Combo

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a winning way to feed your friends and family for your game day feast? Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has you covered with a limited time deal on the Perfect Combo, which provides abundant variety at a great price. Feed all of your football fans with two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke for just $19.89 from Feb. 7 – 11 when you use coupon code 1387 to get the Perfect Combo at participating stores.

Continue Reading
This week only, code 1387 gets you the Perfect Combo for just $19.89
This week only, code 1387 gets you the Perfect Combo for just $19.89

"Domino's stores are gearing up across the country to prepare great food on one our busiest days of the year," said Frank Garrido, Domino's chief restaurant officer. "There are few occasions better than this one for us to serve up all of Domino's favorites to gatherings across the nation, especially at such a great value. You know we love the pizza, and you love the game!"

Domino's corporate and franchise store teams prepare for this day much like the final two football teams battling it out, by staffing up and preparing inventories for weeks in advance. With a focus on making ordering pizza as convenient as possible, Domino's allows customers to order from multiple digital platforms including Dominos.com and mobile apps, their Apple Watch, over their Alexa device, or through Uber Eats, all from the comfort of their couch. With so many digital ordering options, along with a wide variety of menu items and more than 34 million possible pizza combinations, Domino's has all the key plays for a winning game day spread.

Domino's Dominating Game Day Stats:

  • The biggest football Sunday of the year is one of Domino's top five busiest delivery days of the year in the U.S.
  • Domino's typically sells over two million pizzas on game day – about 44% more than on a normal Sunday.
  • The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni.
  • While Domino's stores throughout Kansas City and San Francisco will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

Also from this source

Domino's Customers Raise $16 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Domino's Customers Raise $16 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Domino's customers donated more than $16 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in 2023, supporting its work in advancing treatments and...
Domino's: Sus clientes recaudan 16 millones de dólares para St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Domino's: Sus clientes recaudan 16 millones de dólares para St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Los clientes de Domino's donaron más de $16 millones a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® en 2023, para sustentar su labor en el avance de los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.