Make Domino's® Part of Your Game Day Plan with a Great Deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a winning way to feed your friends and family for your game day feast? Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has you covered with a limited time deal on the Perfect Combo, which provides abundant variety at a great price. Feed all of your football fans with two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke for just $19.89 from Feb. 7 – 11 when you use coupon code 1387 to get the Perfect Combo at participating stores.

"Domino's stores are gearing up across the country to prepare great food on one our busiest days of the year," said Frank Garrido, Domino's chief restaurant officer. "There are few occasions better than this one for us to serve up all of Domino's favorites to gatherings across the nation, especially at such a great value. You know we love the pizza, and you love the game!"

Domino's corporate and franchise store teams prepare for this day much like the final two football teams battling it out, by staffing up and preparing inventories for weeks in advance. With a focus on making ordering pizza as convenient as possible, Domino's allows customers to order from multiple digital platforms including Dominos.com and mobile apps, their Apple Watch, over their Alexa device, or through Uber Eats, all from the comfort of their couch. With so many digital ordering options, along with a wide variety of menu items and more than 34 million possible pizza combinations, Domino's has all the key plays for a winning game day spread.

Domino's Dominating Game Day Stats:

The biggest football Sunday of the year is one of Domino's top five busiest delivery days of the year in the U.S.

Domino's typically sells over two million pizzas on game day – about 44% more than on a normal Sunday.

The most popular game day pizza topping is pepperoni.

While Domino's stores throughout Kansas City and San Francisco will see high sales at the beginning of the game, the city of the winning team will likely see higher sales at the end of the night.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.

