Make Easter Egg-cellent with Decadent, Filled Chocolove Eggs in Four Flavors

08 Mar, 2024, 11:49 ET
Delicious and distinct gourmet boxes are also available for Easter celebrations at Chocolove.com
BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation and sustainability for nearly 30 years, is announcing the return of its festive, bite-sized, filled chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Available in four flavors –Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs, and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs – Chocolove's limited-edition, individually wrapped chocolate eggs are wonderful for Easter egg hunts, gift baskets and candy dishes. Plus, this is the only time of year fans can get Chocolove's marshmallow filling in premium milk chocolate.
