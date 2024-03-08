Make Easter Egg-cellent with Decadent, Filled Chocolove Eggs in Four Flavors

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa; Non GMO Project Verified; and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability.

Chocolove eggs are available nationwide at Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Hy-Vee, New Seasons Market, Raley's Supermarket and other stores. The Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs are also available at Chocolove.com and Amazon.com.

Plus, handcrafted gourmet chocolate creations from Chocolove Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters are available exclusively at Chocolove.com. The seasonal gift boxes feature a unique variety of spring flavors, like Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate, Lemon Ganache and Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate and Raspberry Yuzu Ganache with Coriander Praline in Ruby Chocolate.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

