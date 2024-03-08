Make Easter Egg-cellent with Decadent, Filled Chocolove Eggs in Four Flavors

News provided by

Chocolove

08 Mar, 2024, 11:49 ET

Delicious and distinct gourmet boxes are also available for Easter celebrations at Chocolove.com

BOULDER, Colo., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation and sustainability for nearly 30 years, is announcing the return of its festive, bite-sized, filled chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Available in four flavors –Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Filled Eggs, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Eggs, and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow Filled Eggs – Chocolove's limited-edition, individually wrapped chocolate eggs are wonderful for Easter egg hunts, gift baskets and candy dishes. Plus, this is the only time of year fans can get Chocolove's marshmallow filling in premium milk chocolate.

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa; Non GMO Project Verified; and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability.  

Chocolove eggs are available nationwide at Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Hy-Vee, New Seasons Market, Raley's Supermarket and other stores. The Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Filled Eggs are also available at Chocolove.com and Amazon.com.

Plus, handcrafted gourmet chocolate creations from Chocolove Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters are available exclusively at Chocolove.com. The seasonal  gift boxes feature a unique variety of spring flavors, like Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate, Lemon Ganache and Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate and Raspberry Yuzu Ganache with Coriander Praline in Ruby Chocolate.

About Chocolove
Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:
Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR                             
[email protected] / 918-527-3221

SOURCE Chocolove

Also from this source

Gift From Your Heart With Chocolove This Valentine's Day

Gift From Your Heart With Chocolove This Valentine's Day

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation and sustainability for nearly 30 years, has Valentine's Day...
Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

Fulfill Holiday Wish Lists and Satisfy Cravings with Chocolove's Tree-Shaped Chocolates and Seasonal Bars

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 28 years, is announcing the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics