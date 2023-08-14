MAKE IT A CHICKEN NIGHT THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN'S NEW $20 FILL UP BOX OR 10-PIECE NUGGETS FOR JUST $5

News provided by

Kentucky Fried Chicken

14 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The back-to-school season can bring cheerful chaos with little time to cook, so make it a chicken night with Kentucky Fried Chicken! KFC has mealtime covered this school year with its NEW $20 Fill Up Box and a limited-time deal, a 10-piece Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets for just $5 at participating restaurants nationwide.*

Continue Reading
This back-to-school season, KFC has busy families covered with convenient, delicious and affordable meal options that will keep the whole family smiling.
This back-to-school season, KFC has busy families covered with convenient, delicious and affordable meal options that will keep the whole family smiling.
Swap the same old pizza night for a chicken night with KFC’s new $20 Fill Up Box, at participating locations (taxes, tips, fees and delivery extra). This one-stop meal solution for families comes ready to serve with 12-piece of KFC’s NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – something for everyone at a reasonable price.
Swap the same old pizza night for a chicken night with KFC’s new $20 Fill Up Box, at participating locations (taxes, tips, fees and delivery extra). This one-stop meal solution for families comes ready to serve with 12-piece of KFC’s NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – something for everyone at a reasonable price.
Starting Aug. 14, get 10-pieces of the NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets for just $5! Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are the perfect weeknight dinner for kids to munch on while knocking out homework.
Starting Aug. 14, get 10-pieces of the NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets for just $5! Made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are the perfect weeknight dinner for kids to munch on while knocking out homework.

When you're getting back into the swing of bouncing between work, school and extracurriculars, easy meal options make adjusting to the new school year easier. Enter KFC's new $20 Fill Up Box: a one-stop meal solution for families with something for everyone, at an affordable price. The convenient box comes ready to serve with 12-piece of KFC's NEW Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – all that variety for just $20.

Making it a chicken night doesn't stop with the new meal deals. Beginning today, you can say "Alexa, play Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" to your Amazon Echo devices, and Alexa will play KFC's new song "Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" as your dinnertime soundtrack. "Kentucky Fried Chicken Night" is available on major streaming platforms until Oct. 12.

KFC also teamed up with football legend, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, and his family (longtime KFC fans) to demonstrate the joy of swapping family pizza night for a Kentucky Fried Chicken night thanks to the new $20 Fill Up Box.

"Pizza night can get boring and a bit…cheesy, so this back-to-school season swap the pizza box and make it a chicken night with the KFC $20 Fill Up Box. As a father of four, I know how hectic this time of year can be, and the $20 Fill Up Box makes mealtime simple," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "If you haven't tried our new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets yet, now's the time – they come in the $20 Fill Up Box, or try 10 of them for just $5."

KFC's flavorful Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets are an easy, quick and satisfying meal option on the go that won't break the bank. You've never had nuggets like these, made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices that made the fried chicken chain famous.

To make mealtime even easier, skip the drive-thru line by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC mobile app or KFC.com.

*Prices and participation for $20 Fill Up Box and 10-piece nuggets for $5 may vary. Taxes, tips and fees extra. Offers not available on third party ordering websites/apps.

About KFC
KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on FacebookTwitterInstagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken

Also from this source

KFC® PRESENTA SU NUEVO ULTIMATE BBQ FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH, QUE LE PODRÍA HACER GANAR UN VIAJE DE VERANO DE ENSUEÑO A ARUBA

KFC® INTRODUCES NEW ULTIMATE BBQ FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH AND IT COULD SCORE YOU AN ULTIMATE SUMMER GETAWAY TO ARUBA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.