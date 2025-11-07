Make it a Grinchmas to Remember with Gemmy Grinch Décor

Indoor and Outdoor Grinch Decorations That Will Grow Your Heart Three Sizes

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz up your seasonal setup with an amazing assortment of indoor and outdoor Grinchmas décor. From realistic, life-size animated versions of your favorite How the Grinch Stole Christmas! characters to fun inflatables and lighted pieces, find a whimsical selection of Grinch holiday decorations at Lowe's.

Life-Size Animated Characters

Bring your home to life with charming, animated characters that move and groove to songs from the beloved film:

9-ft Life Size Animated Grinch : This larger-than-life Grinch is made with weather-resistant soft, fuzzy fabric and a blow mold head. Wearing a Santa suit, he turns side to side to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

: This larger-than-life Grinch is made with weather-resistant soft, fuzzy fabric and a blow mold head. Wearing a Santa suit, he turns side to side to the tune of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch." 4-ft Life Size Animated Grinch : Smaller in height but equally as festive, this head-turning Grinch sways his hips to his signature song while holding an infinity mirror sign, featuring an animated image of a red heart growing three sizes.

: Smaller in height but equally as festive, this head-turning Grinch sways his hips to his signature song while holding an infinity mirror sign, featuring an animated image of a red heart growing three sizes. 4-ft Life Size Animated Cindy-Lou Who : Dressed in her adorable pink dress and large red bow, the animated Cindy-Lou Who dances to "Trim Up the Tree" and raises and lowers a perfectly wrapped red present.

: Dressed in her adorable pink dress and large red bow, the animated Cindy-Lou Who dances to "Trim Up the Tree" and raises and lowers a perfectly wrapped red present. 4-ft Life Size Animated Max: Complete your collection with the animated Max. He joins the fun bundled up in a red scarf, flapping his ears to "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

Festive Airblown® Holiday Lights

Celebrate Grinchmas with fantastically festive and bright Airblown® Holiday Lights:

10-ft Giant Grinch Inflatable : Made with a fuzzy, plush fabric, this giant Grinch poses with one hand on his hip and the other holding a decorated Christmas tree.

: Made with a fuzzy, plush fabric, this giant Grinch poses with one hand on his hip and the other holding a decorated Christmas tree. 6-ft Grinch with Cindy-Lou Who Inflatable : Warm hearts with this sweet Airblown® featuring the Grinch standing next to Cindy-Lou Who – ready for the gift-giving season with a red present in hand.

: Warm hearts with this sweet Airblown® featuring the Grinch standing next to Cindy-Lou Who – ready for the gift-giving season with a red present in hand. 4-ft Grinch Inflatable : Add a bit of lighthearted holiday mischief with this Santa suit-wearing Grinch, who shows off a playful "Naughty or Nice" sign.

: Add a bit of lighthearted holiday mischief with this Santa suit-wearing Grinch, who shows off a playful "Naughty or Nice" sign. 4-ft Cindy-Lou Who Inflatable : Holding a decorated green wreath, this Cindy-Lou Who inflatable is sure to add holiday cheer to any seasonal setup.

: Holding a decorated green wreath, this Cindy-Lou Who inflatable is sure to add holiday cheer to any seasonal setup. 4-ft Max Inflatable: With colorful ornaments strewn on his signature singular antler, Max sits happily while wearing a snowflake-patterned red scarf.

Lighted Grinch Décor

Make your season bright with these must-have lighted Grinch decorations:

4.75-ft Grinch Christmas Tree : Trim up the tree with this whimsical Grinchmas tree. Decorated with multicolor ornaments, the treetop curls to the side in true Who-ville fashion and makes a dazzling statement with 80 white LED lights.

: Trim up the tree with this whimsical Grinchmas tree. Decorated with multicolor ornaments, the treetop curls to the side in true Who-ville fashion and makes a dazzling statement with 80 white LED lights. 40-in Grinch Blow Mold : Textured details create a multi-dimensional look in this lighted blow mold that features the Grinch standing in front of a blue present with his arms crossed.

: Textured details create a multi-dimensional look in this lighted blow mold that features the Grinch standing in front of a blue present with his arms crossed. 4-ft Who-ville Lamp Post : Topped with the Grinch's head in a Santa hat, this lamp post boasts a cheeky "Beware: A Grinch Lives Here" plaque. Below that are three Who-ville-inspired directional signs, each complete with festive lighting inside.

: Topped with the Grinch's head in a Santa hat, this lamp post boasts a cheeky "Beware: A Grinch Lives Here" plaque. Below that are three Who-ville-inspired directional signs, each complete with festive lighting inside. Grinch Face Shutter Flashers Projector : Be the talk of the block with this spotlight that projects three different flashing green Grinch faces on any flat surface.

: Be the talk of the block with this spotlight that projects three different flashing green Grinch faces on any flat surface. 15-in Merry Grinchmas Neon Sign: Illuminate your home with a hanging neon sign. Glowing with vibrant light, the Grinch's hand dangles an ornament while a "Merry Grinchmas" sentiment completes the look.

Shop these joyful indoor and outdoor Grinch Christmas decorations in-store and online exclusively at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal decor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® and LightShow®. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

