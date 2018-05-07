Make Mother's Day More Memorable with these Gift Ideas Suggested by The GO Group

Held on May 13, The KC Express's Mother's Day 5K in Kansas City is the only race by women, for women. A turnout of more than 3,500 women and girls is expected. Runners will receive sparkling tiaras, racing shirts, collectible daisy finisher charms, temporary henna tattoos and fresh baked goodies.

Art-loving ladies will appreciate New York's Heart for Art gallery tour, a two-hour hand-picked gallery tour held daily at noon that explores galleries in the Chelsea or Lower East Side neighborhoods.

Unable to travel? Spend time with your mom in a whole new way by planning an epic meal with The Chef & The Dish Kitchen to Kitchen Experience. Skype a Michelin Star chef from Italy, Japan, Spain, Turkey or more into your home for a private cooking experience and learn some of the world's most iconic dishes. The chefs are there to help answer any questions as they teach recipes that have been passed down by mothers around the world.

Hip moms will love Snapchat (now Snap)'s newfangled video recording glasses called Spectacles. Cool, good-looking and eye-protecting, they record and sync short videos and send them to Snapchat Memories. It's a fun travel accessory, whether you're playing tourist in your own city or heading overseas. The eyewear has a small camera built into the frame, allowing users to capture 10-second clips and send them to a smart phone via the Snapchat app.

