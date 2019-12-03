CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Make the Most of Your Town Hall: 10 Ways to Unleash the Power of Your Team is the latest ebook to be released by The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. This month, the agency is releasing its ebook on enlivening town hall presentations, which is full of fresh advice for making your town hall a far more effective tool to engage and inspire employees.

Make the Most of Your Town Hall: The Grossman Group Launches New Guide for Leaders Looking to Revitalize A Mainstay of Employee Communication

Today's town halls, or "all hands" meetings, are often the centerpiece of a company's internal communications plan. Held annually, quarterly or sometimes more frequently, the meetings are an opportunity to recognize achievements or talk with employees about business results or future plans. In the best cases, they are interactive and motivating conversations. Yet in many cases, employees report that the meetings feel like a chore. That's partly because employee needs are evolving. It's also because employees want to feel more personally connected to their leaders and better understand where the company is going and what it stands for. In essence, employees are looking for more reasons to be inspired.

"In our work with scores of organizations of all sizes, we've identified a strong interest in maximizing the true potential of town halls to deliver far more interactive, conversational and interesting meetings," says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "But it's not just about having a better and more interesting meeting. It's also about leveraging those meetings to maximize the potential of employees to get more engaged and inspired to move the business forward."

Many of Grossman's clients recognize that the old ways of conducting town halls aren't accomplishing the ultimate goal of empowering employees to make a real difference for the business. "This new ebook highlights evolving best practices we've encountered, along with new research and cutting-edge approaches to win over your teams with town halls," Grossman says.

Make the Most of Your Town Hall: 10 Ways to Unleash the Power of Your Team, provides critical context and guidance on:

The case for meaningful change to the traditional town hall

The current landscape for town halls, including key insights on employee feedback and trends for making meetings more memorable

Leveraging town hall to help drive the critical employee behaviors you need

Maximizing new, interactive technology at town hall

Incorporating better storytelling to educate and inspire employees

Building more conversations among employees

Incorporating new tools such as gamification

And many more tips for transforming traditional town halls

Readers can download Make the Most of Your Town Hall: 10 Ways to Unleash the Power of Your Team here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/make-the-most-of-your-town-hall-ebook

