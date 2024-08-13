Make Weeknight Meals Easy for Back-to-School Season

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand teams up with three chefs to share delicious dinner recipes perfect for families on the go.

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that back-to-school season is in full swing it's time to set your alarm clocks, make sure backpacks are stocked with supplies and get back into the swing of things. That's always easier said than done – so the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has teamed up with three chefs to share convenient and versatile meal ideas that are sure to be family favorites and will help everyone ease back into the routine.

Gochujang Steak Bowls from social media influencer Nick Evans and the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand.

It can be tempting to get takeout after a busy day, but if these Mason Jar Beef Bowls from Pitmaster Erica Roby are sitting in your fridge ready to go, the urge to order dinner is easy to ignore. Layers of savory beef, crunchy broccoli and fluffy rice topped with a sweet and salty Asian-inspired sauce – these mason jar, stir-fry dinners are so versatile and great if you need to grab and go.

"I think that stir-fry will save you in many situations and it is very forgiving," said Roby. "You can use whatever cut of beef you have on hand or find on special at the store! I also love making them in different sizes so you have smaller jars for the kids or for a quick snack, and bigger jars for a full meal."

If you're craving a meal made from scratch but don't quite have the time between work, school and after school activities, Chef Natasha Gandhi-Rue's Meatballs Two Ways is a must. Her take on the classic Italian dish not only makes making your own meatballs seem less intimidating, it also features two sauce recipes so you can keep everyone happy and switch it up throughout the week.

"When I make this recipe, I make as many meatballs as my oven can handle and freeze the extras," says Gandhi-Rue. "Frozen meatballs are quick and easy to reheat, and they are full of protein, so they're my go-to for both family meals and a quick snack for a hungry teenager."

Speaking of convenience, these Gochujang Steak Bowls from Nick Evans of Instagram's popular Crunch Time Kitchen is one to add to your arsenal. Using Flat Iron or Flank Steak this dish is completely doable if you're strapped for time – and also a great way to use any leftover steak you already have in the fridge.

"I like to try to have things in the fridge in bulk," says Evans. "So sometimes I cook rice and have even cooked a whole flank steak and just keep it in the fridge ready to go. Then when you need a quick dinner just pull out some veggies and your rice, chop up your steak, and dinner can be ready in 5 or 10 minutes."

To view these recipes and others perfect for going back-to-school, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com. You can also look for our back-to-school content on our Facebook and Instagam pages.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Media Contact:

Hailey Thayn

[email protected]

303-850-3392

SOURCE National Cattlemen's Beef Association